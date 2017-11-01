Global Roofing Systems Market 2017-2021: Increasing Number of Smart Cities Driving Growth

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global roofing systems market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.06% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Roofing Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increased focus on efficiency and maintenance. Vendors are continuously upgrading and improving their offerings to remain competitive in the market. The increasing cost of compliance, intense competition, and aftermarket challenges have urged many vendors to improve their offerings. Vendors are focused on improving the efficiency of materials and reducing the total cost of ownership.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing number of smart cities. The primary characteristic of a smart city is the proper integration of communication, information, and technology for daily operations of the city. These operations or functional areas are safety, security, telecommunication, governance, energy efficiency, and sustainability. The number of smart cities is on the rise in the world, especially in emerging economies. Developing nations are aided by private investors who collaborate with the government to develop smart cities. Currently, EMEA holds the world record for the highest number of smart cities.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in raw material prices. From 2011 to 2016, the construction industry has been supported by inexpensive metal input costs. The prices of aluminum and steel per tonne remained considerably low, owing to the Chinese oversupply. Manufacturers, in order to secure stable profit margins, offered aluminum and steel to buyers at competitive prices. The construction industry is anticipated to continue growing during the forecast period, driven by increasing residential and commercial construction activities and the growing preference toward metal roofs.

Key vendors

Braas Monier Building Group

Boral

Etex

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7srxs9/global_roofing

