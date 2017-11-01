

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $487 million, or $0.68 per share. This was up from $403 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $2.79 billion. This was up from $2.74 billion last year.



Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $487 Mln. vs. $403 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.68 vs. $0.54 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.74 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.45



