LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 --Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: VBIO) ("Vitality Biopharma," "Vitality," or the "Company") a corporation dedicated to the development of cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals, and to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders, today announced completion of pivotal manufacturing agreements that enable the production of clinical-grade cannabinoid pharmaceuticals at its R&D facilities in California.

In early 2017, after receiving approval from the U.S. DEA for its cannabinoid pharmaceutical research, Vitality contracted with a research services provider to obtain new software and protocols to support its internal manufacturing team and to ensure GMP manufacturing compliance. The Company has implemented these protocols for initial production of cannabosides, the company's cannabinoid prodrugs that are designed to target the gastrointestinal tract and thereby avoid the intoxicating side effects of THC. Vitality has also recently entered into a services agreement with a specialist analytical chemistry firm, in order to provide independent verification of the Company's analytical procedures and batch release testing, in compliance with FDA and international regulatory standards.

Over the past several years, Vitality Biopharma has developed and optimized a novel biosynthesis process that is now being used for the production of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. The manufacturing process was created to modify the taste of stevia, a high-potency sweetener, and was designed for the production of kilogram or larger quantities of stevia destined for use within food and beverage applications. Vitality Biopharma has now repurposed its R&D and manufacturing operations to enable pharmaceutical-grade production of cannabosides.

"It's rare for an early-stage drug development company to orchestrate its own manufacturing and GMP production," said Robert Brooke, CEO of Vitality Biopharma. "It enables strict control of our cannaboside products as we enter into clinical testing, and longer-term, helps provide a strong foundation of internal R&D capabilities that we can utilize and continue to build upon."

About Vitality Biopharma (OTCQB: VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma is dedicated to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. For more information, visit: www.vitality.bio. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

