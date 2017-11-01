VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) -

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP", "the Company") (TSX: HOT.UN) (TSX: HOT.DB.U), which has 114 select-service hotels located across the United States, is pleased to announce it has entered into a significant branding agreement with Wyndham Hotel Group ("Wyndham") to rebrand 44 hotels in the Company's Rail Hotel portfolio under Wyndham's Baymont Inn and Suites, Travelodge, and Super 8 brands. In addition, AHIP has announced today the acquisition of two additional rail crew hotels, and, has negotiated a new master agreement with one of its largest railway customers for its future rail crew lodging needs.

"The branding agreement with Wyndham provides a transformational and sustainable long-term strategy for our Rail Hotel portfolio, which we believe will drive improved hotel performance, generate more consistent returns, and create additional value for our unitholders," said Ian McAuley, AHIP's President. "By leveraging Wyndham's well-known and internationally recognized brands, we expect to attract more transient guests, and draw higher occupancy and RevPAR across the hotels in our portfolio that were historically branded Oak Tree Inns and primarily used for rail crew lodging. While our valued railway customers will continue to enjoy our promise of a 'dark and quiet' sleeping experience, they -- and other Wyndham customers -- will now also benefit from the quality and hospitality expected from each of Wyndham's brands."

Rob O'Neill, AHIP's CEO, added, "Our partnership with Wyndham is strategically significant and allows us to leverage their strong distribution network, positive brand appeal and outstanding customer loyalty program. We are very pleased to have Wyndham as a valued brand partner for our growing portfolio of select-service hotels."

"The team at American Hotel Income Properties has built a tremendous collection of clean, comfortable and affordable accommodations that guests have come to love. We could not be prouder to partner with them to expand our brands in the places everyday travelers want to be, while helping to drive incremental revenue to their hotels," said Chip Ohlsson, Wyndham's Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer.

1) Wyndham Brand Agreement:

Through its new agreement with Wyndham, AHIP will rebrand 44 hotels in its existing Rail Hotel portfolio under a selection of Wyndham brands: 28 will convert to Travelodge, 14 hotels will convert to the Baymont Inn and Suites brand, and two will become Super 8 properties. These Rail Hotels previously operated under AHIP's proprietary brand, Oak Tree Inn. In total 46 hotels, including the two new acquisitions (discussed below), are scheduled to be licensed under a Wyndham brand by the end of 2017.

Wyndham operates 20 iconic brands in more than 8,300 hotels across 78 countries. Through this new agreement, AHIP's 46 newly Wyndham-branded hotels will leverage the award-winning Wyndham Rewards program - broadening AHIP's hotel appeal to Wyndham Rewards members, who number more than 53 million worldwide. In addition, these properties will be included in Wyndham's strong distribution network, which will further increase AHIP's hotel prominence with online travel agents.

AHIP expects to spend approximately $4.0 million over the next 24 months in transition costs that include new signage, adoption of Wyndham brand standards and select Property Improvement Plans. Wyndham will be contributing an amount to partially offset the conversion costs. All 46 hotels will continue to be managed by ONE Lodging Management Inc., AHIP's exclusive external hotel manager. As a result of the significant number of hotels being converted to Wyndham brands, AHIP believes it has negotiated favourable terms as part of this 15-year agreement, with carveouts related to rail crew lodging contracts.

2) Acquisition of Two Rail Hotels:

AHIP is also pleased to announce the following two rail crew hotel acquisitions:

Fargo, North Dakota: On October 13, 2017, AHIP acquired the 74-guestroom Days Inn Fargo, located in Fargo, North Dakota, for a total investment (inclusive of purchase price and expected renovations), before closing costs and post-acquisition adjustments, of $3.8 million, or $50,700 per key. This hotel has a rail crew lodging agreement that currently guarantees 77% of the available guestrooms. The Days Inn Fargo was re-licensed with terms consistent with the new Wyndham license agreement.

Whitefish, Montana: On October 27, 2017, AHIP committed to acquire a 64-guestroom hotel in Whitefish, Montana, for a total investment (inclusive of purchase price and expected renovations), before closing costs and post-acquisition adjustments, of approximately $3.7 million, or $57,800 per key. The Company expects the Whitefish hotel acquisition will be completed in early November, after which it will be rebranded under one of Wyndham's brands. The hotel will have a rail crew lodging agreement that will initially guarantee 60% of the annual available guestrooms.

3) New Master Agreement with One of its Largest Railway Customers:

AHIP is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a new Master Agreement with one of its largest and most significant railway customers for its future rail crew lodging contracts. This new Master Agreement will allow both parties to expedite future contracts and contract renewals, and underscores the long-term commitment this railway customer has to using AHIP's hotels for future rail crew lodging needs. The railroad has one of the largest freight railroad networks in North America.

