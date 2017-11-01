18% Year over Year Revenue Growth and Strong Bookings Driven by Growing Demand across Our Target Segments

Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, announced its results today for the three months ended 30 September 2017.

Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by 18% to €124.6 million (3Q 2016: €105.3 million).

Recurring revenue 1 increased by 17% to €117.4 million (3Q 2016: €100.0 million).

Net income decreased by 4% to €10.1 million (3Q 2016: €10.5 million).

Adjusted net income 2 increased by 24% to €10.7 million (3Q 2016: €8.6 million).

Earnings per diluted share decreased to €0.14 (3Q 2016: €0.15).

Adjusted earnings 2 per diluted share increased to €0.15 (3Q 2016: €0.12).

Adjusted EBITDA 2 increased by 16% to €56.2 million (3Q 2016: €48.3 million).

increased by 16% to €56.2 million (3Q 2016: €48.3 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 45.1% (3Q 2016: 45.9%).

Capital expenditures, including intangible assets3, were €75.2 million (3Q 2016: €64.5 million).

Operating Highlights

Equipped space 4 increased by 1,900 square metres in the quarter to 118,900 square metres.

Revenue generating space 4 increased by 2,100 square metres in the quarter to 97,100 square metres.

increased by 2,100 square metres in the quarter to 97,100 square metres. Utilisation rate at the end of the quarter was 82%.

During the third quarter, Interxion completed the following major expansions: 1,100 sqm expansion in Frankfurt, 300 sqm expansion in Stockholm, and 400 sqm expansion in Zurich.



"Interxion delivered strong financial and operational results in the third quarter, with 18% revenue growth year-over-year, driven by 21% revenue growth in our Big 4 markets and 14% growth in the Rest of Europe," said David Ruberg, Interxion's Chief Executive Officer. "Strong and well diversified bookings in the quarter confirmed the value of our communities of interest and reflect the growing demand that we are experiencing across our European footprint and in our target segments. Consequently, we are increasing our full year revenue guidance and narrowing Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the top end of our previously announced range."

Quarterly Review

Revenue in the third quarter of 2017 was €124.6 million, an 18% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and a 3% increase over the second quarter of 2017. Recurring revenue was €117.4 million, a 17% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and a 3% increase over the second quarter of 2017. Recurring revenue in the third quarter represented 94% of total revenue. On an organic constant currency5 basis, revenue in the third quarter of 2017 was 17% higher than in the third quarter of 2016 and 4% higher than in the second quarter of 2017.

Cost of sales in the third quarter of 2017 was €49.6 million, a 22% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and a 4% increase over the second quarter of 2017.

Gross profit was €75.0 million in the third quarter of 2017, a 16% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and a 3% increase over the second quarter of 2017. Gross profit margin was 60.2% in the third quarter of 2017, compared with 61.3% in the third quarter of 2016 and 60.3% in the second quarter of 2017.

Sales and marketing costs in the third quarter of 2017 were €8.2 million, a 13% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and flat compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Other general and administrative costs, which exclude depreciation, amortisation, impairments, share-based payments and M&A transaction costs were €10.6 million in the third quarter of 2017, a 19% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and a 3% increase from the second quarter of 2017.

Depreciation, amortisation, and impairments in the third quarter of 2017 was €27.8 million, a 26% increase from the third quarter of 2016 and a 2% increase from the second quarter of 2017.

Operating income in the third quarter of 2017 was €25.0 million, an increase of 6% from the third quarter of 2016 and flat compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Net finance expense for the third quarter of 2017 was €10.8 million, a 26% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and a 1% decrease over the second quarter of 2017.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2017 was €4.1 million, a 9% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2016 and an 11% increase from the second quarter of 2017.

Net income was €10.1 million in the third quarter of 2017, a 4% decrease over the third quarter of 2016 and a 3% decrease from the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted net income was €10.7 million in the third quarter of 2017, a 24% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and a 5% increase from the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 was €56.2 million, a 16% increase over the third quarter of 2016 and a 3% increase over the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.1% in the third quarter of 2017, compared with 45.9% in the third quarter of 2016 and 45.0% in the second quarter of 2017.

Net cash flows from operating activities were €32.5 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared with €23.2 million in the third quarter of 2016 and €35.7 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Cash generated from operations6, was €55.2 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared with €43.5 million in the third quarter of 2016 and €40.6 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Capital expenditures, including intangible assets, were €75.2 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared with €64.5 million in the third quarter of 2016 and €56.4 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents were €38.2 million at 30 September 2017, compared with €115.9 million at year end 2016.

Total borrowings, net of deferred revolving facility financing fees, were €806.8 million at 30 September 2017, compared with €735.0 million at year end 2016.

All of the capacity metrics below do not include Interxion Science Park.

Equipped space at the end of the third quarter of 2017 was 118,900 square metres, compared with 107,800 square metres at the end of the third quarter of 2016 and 117,000 square metres at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Revenue generating space at the end of the third quarter of 2017 was 97,100 square metres, compared with 84,100 square metres at the end of the third quarter of 2016 and 95,000 square metres at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Utilisation rate, the ratio of revenue-generating space to equipped space, was 82% at the end of the third quarter of 2017, compared with 78% at the end of the third quarter of 2016 and 81% at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Land Purchase in Frankfurt; Expansion in Dublin and Zurich

Interxion today announced the expansion of its Frankfurt campus footprint and the further build out of its DUB3 and ZUR1 data centres.

In Frankfurt, Interxion has expanded its campus footprint by purchasing a parcel of land which can accommodate a data centre of over 7,000 square metres of equipped space. The capital expenditure associated with the Frankfurt land purchase is approximately €10 million.

In Dublin, Interxion will expand its DUB3 data centre by constructing an additional 1,200 square metres of equipped space and adding approximately 1 MW of customer available power. The additional 1,200 square metres of equipped space at DUB3 is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2018. Capital expenditure associated with the incremental space and power for DUB3 is expected to be approximately €17 million.

In Zurich, Interxion will expand its ZUR1 data centre by constructing an additional 400 square meters of equipped space, which is scheduled to become operational in the first quarter of 2018. The capital expenditure associated with this expansion is expected to be approximately €2 million.

The anticipated 2017 capital expenditure associated with the Frankfurt land purchase and the two data centre expansions is included in the 2017 capital expenditure guidance provided by the Company today.

Business Outlook

Interxion is updating its guidance for full year 2017, increasing its full year revenue guidance, narrowing Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the top end of its previously announced range, and reaffirming capital expenditures (including intangibles) guidance:

Prior Guidance Revised Guidance (in millions) (in millions) Revenue €468 €483 €485 €489 Adjusted EBITDA €212 €222 €220 €222 Capital expenditures (including intangibles) €250 €270 €250 €270

Capital expenditure guidance does not include €77.5 million for the acquisition of Interxion Science Park in 1Q 2017.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from Interxion's expectations include, but are not limited to, the difficulty of reducing operating expenses in the short term, the inability to utilise the capacity of newly planned data centres and data centre expansions, significant competition, the cost and supply of electrical power, data centre industry over-capacity, performance under service level agreements, certain other risks detailed herein and other risks described from time to time in Interxion's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Interxion does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this report.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Included in these materials are certain non-IFRS financial measures, which are measures of our financial performance that are not calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, within the meaning of applicable SEC rules. These measures are as follows: (i) EBITDA; (ii) Adjusted EBITDA; (iii) Recurring revenue; (iv) Revenue on an organic constant currency basis; (v) Adjusted net income; (vi) Adjusted basic earnings per share, (vii) Adjusted diluted earnings per share and (viii) Cash generated from operations.

Other companies may present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Recurring revenue, Revenue on an organic constant currency basis, Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic earnings per share, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Cash generated from operations differently than we do. Each of these measures are not measures of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to Profit for the period attributable to shareholders ("net income") as indicators of our operating performance or any other measure of performance implemented in accordance with IFRS.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Recurring revenue and Revenue on an organic constant currency basis

We define EBITDA as net income plus income tax expense, net finance expense, depreciation, amortisation and impairment of assets.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for the following items, which may occur in any period, and which management believes are not representative of our operating performance:

Share-based payments primarily the fair value at the date of grant to employees of equity awards, are recognised as an employee expense over the vesting period. We believe that this expense does not represent our operating performance.

Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions ("M&A") under IFRS, gains and losses associated with M&A activity are recognised in the period in which such gains or losses are incurred. We exclude these effects because we believe they are not reflective of our ongoing operating performance.

Adjustments related to terminated and unused data centre sites these gains and losses relate to historical leases entered into for certain brownfield sites, with the intention of developing data centres, which were never developed and for which management has no intention of developing into data centres. We believe the impact of gains and losses related to unused data centres are not reflective of our business activities and our on-going operating performance.

In certain circumstances, we may also adjust for other items that management believes are not representative of our current on-going performance. Examples include: adjustments for the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle or estimate, impairment losses, litigation gains and losses or windfall gains and losses.

We define Recurring revenue as revenue incurred from colocation and associated power charges, office space, amortised set-up fees, cross-connects and certain recurring managed services (but excluding any ad hoc managed services) provided by us directly or through third parties, excluding rents received for the sublease of unused sites.

We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring revenue provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding our on-going operational performance. These measures help us and our investors evaluate the on-going operating performance of the business after removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortisation). Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, when combined with the primary IFRS presentation of net income, provides a more complete analysis of our operating performance. Management also believes the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitates comparisons between us and other data centre operators (including other data centre operators that are REITs) and other infrastructure based businesses. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also relevant measures used in the financial covenants of our €100.0 million revolving credit facility, our €100.0 million senior secured revolving facility and our 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2020.

A reconciliation from net income to EBITDA and from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the tables attached to this press release. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and other key performance indicators may not be indicative of our historical results of operations, nor are they meant to be predictive of future results.

We believe that revenue growth is a key indicator of how a company is progressing from period to period and presenting organic constant currency information for revenue provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operational performance because it helps us and our investors evaluate the ongoing operating performance of the business after removing the impact of acquisitions and of currency exchange rates.

Adjusted net income, Adjusted basic earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share

We define Adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the following items and the related income tax effect, which may occur in any period, and which management believes are not reflective of our operating performance:

Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions ("M&A") under IFRS, gains and losses associated with M&A activity are recognised in the period in which such gains or losses are incurred. We exclude these effects because we believe they are not reflective of our on-going operating performance.

Adjustments related to provisions these adjustments are made for adjustments in provisions that are not reflective of the on-going operating performance of Interxion. These adjustments may include changes in provisions for onerous lease contracts.

Adjustments related to capitalised interest under IFRS, we are required to calculate and capitalise interest allocated to the investment in data centres and exclude it from net income. We believe that reversing the impact of capitalised interest provides information about the impact of the total interest costs and facilitates comparisons with other data centre operators.

In certain circumstances, we may also adjust for items that management believes are not representative of our current on-going performance. Examples include: adjustments for the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle or estimate, impairment losses, litigation gains and losses or windfall gains and losses.

Management believe that the exclusion of certain items listed above, provides useful supplemental information to net income to aid investors in evaluating the operating performance of our business and comparing our operating performance with other data centre operators and infrastructure companies. We believe the presentation of Adjusted net income, when combined with net income (loss) prepared in accordance with IFRS is beneficial to a complete understanding of our performance. A reconciliation from reported net income to Adjusted net income is provided in the tables attached to this press release.

Adjusted basic earnings per share and Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounts are determined on Adjusted net income.

Cash generated from operations

Cash generated from operations is defined as net cash flows from operating activities, excluding interest and corporate income tax payments and receipts. Management believe that the exclusion of these items, provides useful supplemental information to net cash flows from operating activities to aid investors in evaluating the cash generating performance of our business.

The company's outlook for 2017 included in this press release, includes a range for expected Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, which excludes items that management believes are not representative of our operating performance. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based payments, income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions, adjustments related to terminated and unused data centre sites, and other significant items that currently cannot be predicted. The exact amount of these items is not currently determinable, but may be significant. Accordingly, the company is unable to provide equivalent reconciliations from the corresponding forward-looking IFRS measures to expected Adjusted EBITDA.

About Interxion

Interxion (NYSE:INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through 48 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion's uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications.

With over 600 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

This announcement contains inside information under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).

1 Recurring revenue is revenue incurred from colocation and associated power charges, office space, amortised set-up fees, cross-connects and certain recurring managed services (but excluding any ad hoc managed services) provided by us directly or through third parties, excluding rents received for the sublease of unused sites.

2 Adjusted net income (or 'Adjusted earnings') and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS figures intended to adjust for certain items and are not measures of financial performance under IFRS. Complete definitions can be found in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section in this press release. Reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and net income to Adjusted net income can be found in the financial tables later in this press release.

3 Capital expenditures, including intangible assets, represent payments to acquire property, plant, equipment and intangible assets, as recorded in the consolidated statement of cash flows as "Purchase of property, plant and equipment" and "Purchase of intangible assets", respectively.

4 Equipped space and Revenue generating space (and other metrics derived from these measures) exclude Interxion Science Park, which was acquired on 24 February 2017.

5 We present organic constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency rate fluctuations. For purposes of calculating Revenue on an organic constant currency basis, results from entities acquired during the current and comparison period are excluded. Also, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than Euro are converted into Euro using the average exchange rates from the prior period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. The reconciliation of total revenue growth to total revenue growth on an organic constant currency basis, is as follows:

Three Months Ended 30 September 2017 Year-on-year Sequential Reported total revenue growth 18.4% 3.2% Add back: impact of foreign currency translation 0.8% 0.6% Reverse: impact of acquired ISP business -1.8% 0.0% Total revenue growth on an organic constant currency basis 17.4% 3.7% Percentages may not add due to rounding

6 We define Cash generated from operations as net cash flows from operating activities, excluding interest and corporate income tax payments and receipts.

INTERXION HOLDING NV CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (in €'000 except per share data and where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months ended Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue 124,647 105,275 359,420 311,301 Cost of sales (49,608 (40,765 (141,628 (119,547 Gross Profit 75,039 64,510 217,792 191,754 Other income 12 27 142 Sales and marketing costs (8,247 (7,293 (24,458 (22,301 General and administrative costs (41,766 (33,619 (118,947 (99,572 Operating income 25,026 23,610 74,414 70,023 Net finance expense (10,833 (8,628 (32,040 (26,756 Profit or loss before income taxes 14,193 14,982 42,374 43,267 Income tax expense (4,131 (4,521 (11,158 (13,422 Net income 10,062 10,461 31,216 29,845 Basic earnings per share(a) 0.14 0.15 0.44 0.42 Diluted earnings per share(b) 0.14 0.15 0.44 0.42 Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (shares in thousands) 71,327 70,527 71,327 70,527 Weighted average number of shares for Basic EPS (shares in thousands) 71,195 70,528 71,004 70,286 Weighted average number of shares for Diluted EPS (shares in thousands) 71,891 71,463 71,701 71,188 As at Sep-30 Sep-30 Capacity metrics 2017 2016 Equipped space (in square meters) (c) 118,900 107,800 Revenue generating space (in square meters) (c) 97,100 84,100 Utilization rate 82 78 (a) Basic earnings per share are calculated as net income divided by the weighted average number of shares for Basic EPS. (b) Diluted earnings per share are calculated as net income divided by the weighted average number of shares for Diluted EPS. (c) Equipped space and Revenue generating space (and other metrics derived from these measures) exclude Interxion Science Park, which was acquired on February 24, 2017.

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: SEGMENT INFORMATION (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months ended Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Consolidated Recurring revenue 117,392 99,987 339,094 296,528 Non-recurring revenue 7,255 5,288 20,326 14,773 Revenue 124,647 105,275 359,420 311,301 Net income 10,062 10,461 31,216 29,845 Net income margin 8.1 9.9 8.7 9.6 Operating income 25,026 23,610 74,414 70,023 Operating income margin 20.1 22.4 20.7 22.5 Adjusted EBITDA 56,200 48,331 161,850 141,596 Gross profit margin 60.2 61.3 60.6 61.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 45.1 45.9 45.0 45.5 Total assets 1,620,036 1,457,055 1,620,036 1,457,055 Total liabilities 1,034,037 921,269 1,034,037 921,269 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(a) (75,158 (64,526 (186,356 (177,120 France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK Recurring revenue 76,554 63,809 220,736 189,847 Non-recurring revenue 4,279 3,073 12,348 8,958 Revenue 80,833 66,882 233,084 198,805 Operating income 24,186 21,937 72,956 65,993 Operating income margin 29.9 32.8 31.3 33.2 Adjusted EBITDA 43,414 36,776 126,697 109,969 Gross profit margin 61.0 62.6 61.6 62.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 53.7 55.0 54.4 55.3 Total assets 1,156,329 949,085 1,156,329 949,085 Total liabilities 242,646 194,390 242,646 194,390 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(a) (51,593 (43,489 (127,412 (123,873 Rest of Europe Recurring revenue 40,838 36,178 118,358 106,681 Non-recurring revenue 2,976 2,215 7,978 5,815 Revenue 43,814 38,393 126,336 112,496 Operating income 18,315 15,974 51,467 46,325 Operating income margin 41.8 41.6 40.7 41.2 Adjusted EBITDA 25,914 22,366 73,610 65,455 Gross profit margin 65.8 65.2 65.9 65.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin 59.1 58.3 58.3 58.2 Total assets 388,447 348,314 388,447 348,314 Total liabilities 79,875 77,799 79,875 77,799 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(a) (21,243 (18,514 (51,095 (45,185 Corporate and other Operating income (17,475 (14,301 (50,009 (42,295 Adjusted EBITDA (13,128 (10,811 (38,457 (33,828 Total assets 75,260 159,656 75,260 159,656 Total liabilities 711,516 649,080 711,516 649,080 Capital expenditure, including intangible assets(a) (2,322 (2,523 (7,849 (8,062 (a) Capital expenditure, including intangible assets, represents payments to acquire property, plant and equipment and intangible assets,as recorded in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as "Purchase of property, plant and equipment" and "Purchase of intangible assets", respectively.

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months ended Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated Net income 10,062 10,461 31,216 29,845 Income tax expense 4,131 4,521 11,158 13,422 Profit before taxation 14,193 14,982 42,374 43,267 Net finance expense 10,833 8,628 32,040 26,756 Operating income 25,026 23,610 74,414 70,023 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments 27,790 22,094 79,183 65,592 EBITDA(1) 52,816 45,704 153,597 135,615 Share-based payments 1,751 1,752 5,319 4,515 Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions: M&A transaction costs(2) 1,633 887 2,961 1,608 Items related to terminated or unused data centre sites: Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites(3) (12 (27 (142 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 56,200 48,331 161,850 141,596 France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK Operating income 24,186 21,937 72,956 65,993 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments 18,788 14,782 52,783 43,617 EBITDA(1) 42,974 36,719 125,739 109,610 Share-based payments 440 69 985 501 Items related to terminated or unused data centre sites: Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites(3) (12 (27 (142 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 43,414 36,776 126,697 109,969 Rest of Europe Operating income 18,315 15,974 51,467 46,325 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments 7,475 6,288 21,819 18,818 EBITDA(1) 25,790 22,262 73,286 65,143 Share-based payments 124 104 324 312 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 25,914 22,366 73,610 65,455 Corporate and Other Operating income (17,475 (14,301 (50,009 (42,295 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments 1,527 1,024 4,581 3,157 EBITDA(1) (15,948 (13,277 (45,428 (39,138 Share-based payments 1,187 1,579 4,010 3,702 Income or expense related to the evaluation and execution of potential mergers or acquisitions: M&A transaction costs(2) 1,633 887 2,961 1,608 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (13,128 (10,811 (38,457 (33,828 (1) "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are non-IFRS financial measures. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for more information on these measures, including why we believe that these supplemental measures are useful, and the limitations on the use of these supplemental measures. (2) "M&A transaction costs" are costs associated with the evaluation, diligence and conclusion or termination of merger or acquisition activity. These costs are included in "General and administrative costs". (3) "Items related to sub-leases on unused data centre sites" represents the income on sub-lease of portions of unused data centre sites to third parties. This income is treated as 'Other income'.

INTERXION HOLDING NV CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) As at Sep-30 Dec-31 2017 2016 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,277,166 1,156,031 Intangible assets 59,448 28,694 Goodwill 38,900 Deferred tax assets 25,751 20,370 Other investments 3,246 1,942 Other non-current assets 14,461 11,914 1,418,972 1,218,951 Current assets Trade receivables and other current assets 162,860 147,821 Cash and cash equivalents 38,204 115,893 201,064 263,714 Total assets 1,620,036 1,482,665 Shareholders' equity Share capital 7,132 7,060 Share premium 530,315 519,604 Foreign currency translation reserve 5,163 9,988 Hedging reserve, net of tax (187 (243 Accumulated profit 43,576 12,360 585,999 548,769 Non-current liabilities Other non-current liabilities 14,659 11,718 Deferred tax liabilities 21,985 9,628 Borrowings 716,749 723,975 753,393 745,321 Current liabilities Trade payables and other current liabilities 183,170 171,399 Income tax liabilities 7,165 5,694 Borrowings 90,309 11,482 280,644 188,575 Total liabilities 1,034,037 933,896 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,620,036 1,482,665

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET: BORROWINGS (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) As at Sep-30 Dec-31 2017 2016 Borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents 38,204 115,893 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2020(a) 628,437 629,327 Mortgages 52,541 54,412 Financial leases 51,280 51,718 Other borrowings(b) 74,800 Borrowings excluding Revolving Facility deferred financing costs 807,058 735,457 Revolving Facility deferred financing costs(c) (290 (426 Total borrowings 806,768 735,031 Borrowings net of cash and cash equivalents 768,564 619,138 (a) €625 million 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2020 include a premium on the additional issuance and are shown after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, offering fees and expenses. (b) On 28 July 2017, we amended the terms of our €75.0 million senior secured revolving facility agreement dated 9 March 2017 to increase the amount available under the facility to €100.0 million and to add a second extension option enabling us to extend the maturity of this credit facility to 31 December 2018. Also, on 31 July 2017, we extended the maturity of our €100.0 million senior multicurrency revolving facility agreement dated 17 June 2013 from 3 July 2018 to 31 December 2018. (c) Deferred financing costs of €0.3 million as of 30 September 2017 were incurred in connection with the €100 million revolving facility.

INTERXION HOLDING NV CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in €'000 except where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months ended Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 2017 2016((b)) 2017 2016((b)) Net income 10,062 10,461 31,216 29,845 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments 27,790 22,094 79,183 65,592 Provision for onerous lease contracts (261 (1,532 Share-based payments 1,443 1,845 4,012 4,403 Net finance expense 10,833 8,628 32,040 26,756 Income tax expense 4,131 4,521 11,158 13,422 54,259 47,288 157,609 138,486 Movements in trade receivables and other assets (266 (4,956 (13,654 (3,646 Movements in trade payables and other liabilities 1,212 1,135 14,793 (1,623 Cash generated from (used in) operations 55,205 43,467 158,748 133,217 Interest and fees paid(a) (19,476 (18,357 (40,389 (33,779 Interest received 193 44 140 69 Income tax paid (3,439 (1,948 (8,744 (5,486 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 32,483 23,206 109,755 94,021 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchase of property plant and equipment (73,708 (61,041 (180,030 (169,217 Financial investments deposits 30 416 (336 1,164 Acquisition Interxion Science Park B.V. (77,517 Purchase of intangible assets (1,450 (3,485 (6,326 (7,903 Loans provided (1,942 (1,341 (1,942 Proceeds from sale of financial asset 281 281 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (75,128 (65,771 (265,550 (177,617 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from exercised options 2,682 44 6,771 6,220 Proceeds from mortgages 14,625 Repayment of mortgages (624 (548 (2,045 (1,816 Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 30,000 104,775 Repayment Revolving facilities (30,000 Proceeds Senior secured notes at 6% 155,346 Interest received at issue of additional notes 2,225 Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 32,058 (504 79,501 176,600 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (452 (187 (1,395 (592 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (11,039 (43,256 (77,689 92,412 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 49,243 189,354 115,893 53,686 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 38,204 146,098 38,204 146,098 (a) Interest and fees paid is reported net of cash interest capitalised, which is reported as part of "Purchase of property, plant and equipment". (b) The collaterized cash has been reclassified from "Cash and cash equivalents" to "Other current assets" and "Other non-current assets". The impact on the consolidated statement of cash flows has been presented in investing cash flows. Comparative figures have been adjusted accordingly.

INTERXION HOLDING NV NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS: ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (in €'000 except per share data and where stated otherwise) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months ended Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 Sep-30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income as reported 10,062 10,461 31,216 29,845 Add back + M&A transaction costs 1,633 887 2,961 1,608 1,633 887 2,961 1,608 Reverse - Profit on sale of financial asset (281 (281 - Adjustment of financial lease obligation (1,410 (1,410 - Interest capitalised (840 (1,255 (2,605 (2,421 (840 (2,946 (2,605 (4,112 Tax effect of above add backs reversals (198 162 (89 274 Adjusted net income 10,657 8,564 31,483 27,615 Reported basic EPS: (€) 0.14 0.15 0.44 0.42 Reported diluted EPS: (€) 0.14 0.15 0.44 0.42 Adjusted basic EPS: (€) 0.15 0.12 0.44 0.39 Adjusted diluted EPS: (€) 0.15 0.12 0.44 0.39

INTERXION HOLDING NV Status of Announced Expansion Projects as at 1 November 2017 with Target Open Dates after 1 July 2017 CAPEX Equipped ((a)(b)) Space ((a)) Market Project (€ million) (sqm) Target Opening Dates Dublin DUB3: Phases 3 4 17 1,200 3Q 2018 Frankfurt FRA11: Phases 1 4 New Build 95 4,800 4Q 2017 2Q 2018 (c) Frankfurt FRA12: New Build 19 1,100 3Q 2017 Frankfurt FRA13: Phases 1 2 New Build 90 4,900 4Q 2018 1Q 2019 (d) London LON3: New Build 35 1,800 3Q 2018 Marseille MRS2: Phases 1 2 New Build 76 4,300 3Q 2017 4Q 2018(e) Stockholm STO5: Phase 1 New Build 11 600 3Q 2017 4Q 2017 (f) Vienna VIE2: Phases 7 8 45 2,300 4Q 2017 -3Q 2018(g) Zurich ZUR1: Phase 3 (cont.) 4 3 800 3Q17 1Q 2018 (h) Total € 391 21,800 (a) CAPEX and Equipped space are approximate and may change. Figures are rounded to nearest 100 sqm unless otherwise noted. Totals may not add due to rounding. (b) CAPEX reflects the total spend for the projects listed at full power and capacity and the amounts shown in the table above may be invested over the duration of more than one fiscal year. (c) FRA11: Phases 1 and 2 (1,200 square metres each) are scheduled to become operational in 4Q 2017; phases 3 4 (1,200 square metres each) are scheduled to become operational in 2Q 2018. (d) FRA13: Phase 1 (2,300 square metres) is scheduled to become operational in 4Q 2018; phase 2 (2,600 square metres) is scheduled to become operational in 1Q 2019. (e) MRS2: 100 sqm became operational in 3Q 2017. 700 square metres is scheduled to become operational in 2Q 2018; 1,900 square metres is scheduled to become operational in 4Q 2018. Further phases have not yet been announced. (f) STO5: 300 sqm became operational in 3Q 2017; 300 sqm is scheduled to become operational in 4Q 2017. (g) VIE2: 300 square metres is scheduled to become operational in 4Q 2017; 700 square metres is scheduled to become operational in 2Q 2018; 600 square metres is scheduled to become operational in 3Q 2018. Further phases have not yet been announced. (h) ZUR1: 400 square metres became operational in 3Q 2017; 400 square metres is scheduled to become operational in 1Q 2018.

