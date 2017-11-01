Global Marine Infotainment Market 2017-2021: Driven by Rapidly Growing Cruise Tourism

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Marine Infotainment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global marine infotainment market to grow at a CAGR of 11.44% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Marine Infotainment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is emergence of internet protocol infotainment systems. The advent of the internet has given rise to a number of integrated systems, of which marine integrated digital infotainment systems are gaining rapid popularity. Several OEMs of marine infotainment systems are offering IP-based devices such as IPTV, IP closed-circuit television (CCTV), and IP multimedia communication systems.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rapidly growing cruise tourism. One of the prime contributors to the growth of the global marine infotainment market is the growing cruise tourism across the globe. Infotainment systems are imperative in a cruise ship as they deliver the feeling of luxury and indulgence and enhance onboard passenger experience. Also, the number of cruising passengers has increased by 62% in the last decade, which will likely rise further with the growing interest in river and ocean cruisers.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is difficulties with on-voyage installation. One of the most commonly faced challenges in the marine industry is replacement/retro-fitment during voyages. As on-duty vessels sail mostly on oceans and cruise for weeks or months, any repair or malfunction in devices must be attended on the sea. Prolonging the repair work may cause inconvenience to the passengers on board and thus, affect the brand image. However, repair work at sea is expensive and can take multiple attempts. Sometimes, malfunctions may not be reparable at sea.
Key vendors
- Eaton
- Robert Bosch
- Wrtsil
- West Coast Canvas
- Zenitel
Other prominent vendors
- Alphatron Marine
- Clarion Marine Systems
- FUSION Entertainment
- JL Audio.
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Regional Landscape
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
