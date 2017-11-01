Envista Forensics Welcomes Ron Koerth as Senior Vice President

ATLANTA and TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Forensics announced today that Ron Koerth has joined the company in the role of Senior Vice President.

Mr. Koerth, who will be based out of Envista's Toronto, ON office, will be responsible for the operational management of Envista's Canadian and UK/European forensic consulting operations. In addition to his operational responsibilities, he will also leverage existing relationships to assist with global corporate recruiting and talent development efforts.

Prior to joining Envista, Ron has spent the majority of his career working as a forensic engineer, most notably as Co-Founder of Giffin Koerth Forensic Engineering (now -30-), where his expertise and passion for developing and mentoring engineering and expert teams played an integral role in establishing the company's respected reputation for technical expertise.

"We are extremely excited to have Ron joining our team. Not only is he an accomplished civil forensics expert, but he is especially adept at building and leading highly effective, multi-disciplinary forensic teams," said Bob Wedoff, President of Envista Forensics.

He went on to add, "Ron is joining the Envista family at an incredibly exciting and, frankly, defining time in our company's history. As we continue to progress forward in realizing our vision for providing a full menu of world-class forensic engineering services to our global client base, I am confident that Ron's drive for excellence and focus on core values will enhance the passion, talent, and expertise of our already-exemplary existing teams."

When asked what aspect of his new role he is most excited about, Ron Koerth commented, "Managing, mentoring, and leading people are among the most rewarding aspects of my professional career and personal life. Helping others develop into their full potential and be successful in a way that positively impacts those around them is what I am most passionate about."

He went on to say, "Envista Forensics is where I believe I can best bring those talents to bear, and have the maximum positive impact. They are a global leader in property loss and forensic consulting, digital forensics, and equipment restoration. Most importantly, the entire Envista leadership team embodies everything I stand for with respect to how people should be treated: they embrace a corporate ideal that everybody matters, and have successfully executed that philosophy for a very long period of time. I am excited to be part of an organization where such commitment to people runs so deep."

About Envista Forensics

Envista is a global leader in forensic engineering & recovery solutions, providing provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal and risk management industries for over 30 years. Their experts travel globally from over 30 offices located across North America, Latin America, the U.K., Europe, Singapore and Australia.

