Insomnia Therapeutics Market Size Worth $3.45 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The globalinsomnia therapeutics marketis expected to reach USD 3.45billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is primarily driven by the presence of patented molecules, potential clinical pipeline candidates, rising stress level, and increase in geriatric population who find it difficult to fall asleep. Increase in prevalence of insomnia &awareness about this condition and availability of safer drugs are anticipated to fuel revenue growth.

Insomnia is estimated to affect approximately 35% of the global population. Different patterns of the condition include difficulty in sleep initiation and maintenance, which is generally accompanied with frequent awakenings awakening too early with trouble sleeping again. Long-term insomnia can hamper everyday life, which may result in nonproductive work hours. If left untreated, this condition may lead to severe depression and nervous breakdown of the patient.

Factors influencing insomnia therapeutics market growth include rising stress level, presence of patented molecules in the market, potential drugs in clinical pipeline, introduction of technologically advanced medical devices, and growing geriatric population. Growing awareness about the impact of sleep deprivation on everyday life is anticipated to increase adoption rate of various treatments for insomnia, which is expected to lead to revenue growth of the insomnia therapeutics market.

Currently, widely adopted treatment options for insomnia include generic non benzodiazepines and antidepressants even though other novel agents such as orexin antagonists and melatonin antagonists are available in the market. Launch of Eisai's Lemborexant is expected to cater to unmet medical needs in this segment and fuel growth of this market over the forecast period. According to United Nations (UN) report in 2015, population in the age group of 60 years and above is projected to grow by 56% and is expected to reach around 1.4 billion by 2030. These statistics indicate the growing geriatric population. Since this population base is more susceptible to sleep deprivation, the demand for insomnia therapeutics is anticipated to increase.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

North America held majority of the share in 2016 due to increase in awareness about diseases, growing geriatric population, and high adoption of therapeutics for treatment.

held majority of the share in 2016 due to increase in awareness about diseases, growing geriatric population, and high adoption of therapeutics for treatment. The U.S. dominated North America owing to the presence of largest sleep-deprived population and use of patented drugs for treatment.

owing to the presence of largest sleep-deprived population and use of patented drugs for treatment. Japan is the second largest market after the U.S. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the presence of emerging economies like China & India and launch of new drugs.

is the second largest market after the U.S. is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the presence of emerging economies like & and launch of new drugs. Some of the key players are Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Vanda Pharmaceuticals; Merck & Co, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Mylan N. V.; Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.; Sanofi; Paratek Pharmaceuticals; and Ebb Therapeutics.

Grand View Research has segmented the insomnia therapeutics market on the basis of treatment type, sales channel, and region:

Insomnia Therapeutics Market Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Drugs Benzodiazepines Nonbenzodiazepines Antidepressants Orexin antagonist Melatonin antagonist Others Devices

Insomnia Therapeutics Market Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Prescription Over-the-Counter(OTC)

Insomnia Therapeutics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



