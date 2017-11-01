Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Highlights for the third quarter 2017 include:

Total revenue of $743 million, growing 3% over the prior year, with outdoor, aviation, marine and fitness collectively growing 9% over the prior year quarter and contributing 75% of total revenue

Gross margin improved to 58.4% compared to 56.2% in the prior year quarter

Operating margin improved to 22.8% compared to 22.1% in the prior year quarter

Operating income was $170 million, growing 6% over the prior year quarter

GAAP EPS was $0.78, an 18% improvement over the prior year quarter, and pro forma EPS (1) was $0.75, consistent with the prior year quarter

was $0.75, consistent with the prior year quarter Completed the acquisition of Navionics S.p.A., a privately-held worldwide provider of electronic navigational charts and mobile applications for the marine industry

Launched several new wearables within the fitness segment, including the vívoactive 3, vívomove HR, vívosport and vívofit jr. 2 featuring Disney, Star Wars and Marvel branded bands and mobile app adventures

(in thousands, 13-Weeks Ended 39-weeks Ended except per share data) September 30, September 24, Yr over Yr September 30, September 24, Yr over Yr 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change Net sales 743,077 722,250 3 2,198,508 2,157,898 2 Outdoor 184,937 141,006 31 495,589 370,929 34 Aviation 124,628 107,436 16 371,559 322,083 15 Marine 77,312 70,010 10 290,302 264,489 10 Fitness 167,147 189,161 -12 485,999 544,434 -11 Auto 189,053 214,637 -12 555,059 655,963 -15 Gross margin 58.4 56.2 58.4 56.0 Operating income 22.8 22.1 22.3 21.5 GAAP diluted EPS $0.78 $0.66 18 $2.95 $1.98 49 Pro forma diluted EPS (1) $0.75 $0.75 0 $2.15 $2.10 2

(1) See attached table for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures including pro forma diluted EPS

Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"We continued our strong performance through the third quarter with double digit revenue and operating profit growth in outdoor, aviation, and marine," said Cliff Pemble, president and chief executive officer of Garmin Ltd. "We are well positioned for the remainder of 2017 with a strong lineup of new products and opportunities in each business segment."

Outdoor:

During the third quarter of 2017, the outdoor segment grew 31% driven by strong demand for our wearables. Gross margin improved to 64% while operating margin improved to 37%, resulting in operating income growth of 38%. We recently entered new product categories with the introduction of the Descent dive watch, bringing a sleek design to underwater adventurers, and the Impact bat swing sensor helping coaches and players make every swing count. Looking forward, we are focused on growth opportunities in wearables and inReach product introductions.

Aviation:

The aviation segment posted revenue growth of 16%, driven by growth in both aftermarket and OEM sales. Gross and operating margins were 73% and 27%, respectively, resulting in 12% operating income growth. We recently announced the TXi series of touchscreen flight displays with engine monitoring solutions. During the fourth quarter, we began shipping the previously announced GFC 600, providing pilots with advanced autopilot capabilities in an aftermarket solution. Looking forward, we are focused on maximizing ADS-B mandate opportunities and gaining share in the OEM market.

Marine:

The marine segment posted solid third quarter revenue growth of 10% driven by our strong lineup of chartplotters and fishfinders. Gross margin increased year-over-year to 58%, while operating margin improved to 24%. For the third consecutive year Garmin was recognized as the Manufacturer of the Year by the NMEA (National Marine Electronics Association), winning a total of nine awards across a broad range of product categories. We recently completed the acquisition of Navionics S.p.A., a privately-held provider of electronic navigational charts and mobile applications. In addition, we announced our 2018 lineup of marine electronics with updated echoMAP and STRIKER products. Looking forward, we are focused on product innovations and gaining share in the inland fishing category.

Fitness:

Revenue in the fitness segment declined 12% during the quarter, with gross and operating margins of 58% and 20%, respectively. The decrease in revenue was primarily driven by the decline of the basic activity tracker market and the timing of our recent product introductions partially offset by growth in the running category. During the third quarter, we launched several new wearables including the vívoactive 3, bringing Garmin Pay contactless payment solutions to the wrist, vívomove HR, an analog watch with wrist heart rate and smart notifications, and vívosport, a slim activity tracker with built-in GPS and smart notifications. In addition, we launched our vívofit jr. 2, featuring Disney, Star Wars and Marvel bands and mobile app adventures, encouraging children to be active. Looking forward, we are focused on growth opportunities in advanced wearables devices.

Auto:

Auto segment revenue declined 12% in the third quarter of 2017, primarily due to the ongoing PND market contraction partially offset by solid growth in OEM and niche categories such as camera, truck, fleet, and RV. Gross and operating margins were 44% and 8%, respectively. We recently introduced Garmin Speak with Amazon Alexa, bringing digital assistant functionality to the vehicle. Looking forward, we are focused on disciplined execution to bring desired innovation to the market and to optimize profitability in this segment.

Additional Financial Information:

Total operating expenses in the quarter were $264 million, an increase of 7% over the prior year. Research and development increased 11% primarily due to engineering personnel costs related to our wearable product offerings and aviation. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 5%, primarily due to legal related costs. Advertising decreased 2%, primarily due to lower cooperative advertising somewhat offset by increases in outdoor media.

The effective tax rate in the third quarter was 20.8% up from 16.5% in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year increase in the effective tax rate is primarily due to the Company's election to align certain Switzerland corporate tax positions with evolving international tax initiatives and income mix by jurisdiction, partially offset by the benefit associated with the release of income tax reserves.

In the third quarter of 2017, we generated $153 million of free cash flow (see attached table for reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure). We continued to return cash to shareholders with our quarterly dividend of approximately $96 million and our share repurchases activity, which totaled approximately $11 million in the third quarter. We have about $1 million remaining in the share repurchase program authorized through December 31, 2017. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.4 billion.

2017 Guidance:

Based on our performance through the first three quarters of 2017, we are updating our full year guidance. We now anticipate revenue of approximately $3.07 billion driven primarily by higher expectations for our outdoor, aviation and auto segments partially offset by lower expectations for the fitness segment. Our outlook for marine is unchanged. We anticipate our full year pro forma EPS will be approximately $2.90 based on gross margin of approximately 57.5%, operating margin of approximately 21.5% and a full year pro forma effective tax rate of approximately 21.5%.

2017 Guidance Updated Prior Revenue ~$3.07 B ~$3.04 B Gross Margin ~57.5% ~57.5% Operating Margin ~21.5% ~21% Tax Rate (Pro Forma)(1) ~21.5% ~22% EPS (Pro Forma)(1) ~$2.90 ~$2.80 (1) See attached table for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

including forward-looking pro forma tax rate and EPS 2017 Revenue Guidance Updated Prior Outdoor ~27% 25% Aviation ~13% 10% Marine ~10% 10% Fitness ~(7%) (5%) Auto ~(15%) (17%)

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 39-Weeks Ended September 30, September 24, September 30, September 24, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net sales 743,077 722,250 2,198,508 2,157,898 Cost of goods sold 309,412 316,270 914,862 949,110 Gross profit 433,665 405,980 1,283,646 1,208,788 Advertising expense 32,449 32,956 105,983 109,441 Selling, general and administrative expense 101,794 96,959 309,095 296,246 Research and development expense 129,632 116,449 379,083 339,008 Total operating expense 263,875 246,364 794,161 744,695 Operating income 169,790 159,616 489,485 464,093 Other income (expense): Interest income 9,207 8,226 26,931 24,109 Foreign currency gains (losses) 8,579 (19,421 (13,808 (30,003 Other (expense) income (1,520 1,344 (805 2,914 Total other income (expense) 16,266 (9,851 12,318 (2,980 Income before income taxes 186,056 149,765 501,803 461,113 Income tax provision (benefit) 38,643 24,711 (54,372 86,904 Net income 147,413 125,054 556,175 374,209 Net income per share: Basic $0.79 $0.66 $2.96 $1.98 Diluted $0.78 $0.66 $2.95 $1.98 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 187,616 188,692 187,902 189,027 Diluted 188,490 189,238 188,671 189,376

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 891,279 846,883 Marketable securities 253,699 266,952 Accounts receivable, net 457,391 527,062 Inventories, net 575,335 484,821 Deferred costs 47,483 47,395 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 107,287 89,903 Total current assets 2,332,474 2,263,016 Property and equipment, net 554,441 482,878 Marketable securities 1,210,323 1,213,285 Restricted cash 117 113 Deferred income taxes 262,473 110,293 Noncurrent deferred costs 69,286 56,151 Intangible assets, net 313,269 305,002 Other assets 93,008 94,395 Total assets 4,835,391 4,525,133 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 158,591 172,404 Salaries and benefits payable 89,124 88,818 Accrued warranty costs 35,669 37,233 Accrued sales program costs 53,826 80,953 Deferred revenue 138,570 146,564 Accrued royalty costs 37,895 36,523 Accrued advertising expense 20,099 37,440 Other accrued expenses 105,783 70,469 Income taxes payable 15,250 16,163 Dividend payable 191,238 96,168 Total current liabilities 846,045 782,735 Deferred income taxes 68,204 61,220 Noncurrent income taxes 123,905 121,174 Noncurrent deferred revenue 155,814 140,407 Other liabilities 1,738 1,594 Stockholders' equity: Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 187,500shares outstanding at September 30, 2017 and 188,565 shares outstanding at December 31, 2016 17,979 17,979 Additional paid-in capital 1,851,529 1,836,047 Treasury stock (506,799 (455,964 Retained earnings 2,230,489 2,056,702 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 46,487 (36,761 Total stockholders' equity 3,639,685 3,418,003 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 4,835,391 4,525,133

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) 39-Weeks Ended September 30, September 24, 2017 2016 Operating activities: Net income 556,175 374,209 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 44,011 40,327 Amortization 19,688 22,215 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment (184 155 Provision for doubtful accounts 551 2,559 Deferred income taxes (143,846 (6,821 Unrealized foreign currency loss 17,504 19,536 Provision for obsolete and slow moving inventories 16,504 20,943 Stock compensation expense 32,441 29,211 Realized loss (gain) on marketable securities 594 (1,068 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 84,982 76,372 Inventories (86,631 (41,002 Other current and non-current assets (9,635 3,400 Accounts payable (24,526 (40,694 Other current and non-current liabilities (37,403 1,942 Deferred revenue 5,726 (13,660 Deferred costs (12,650 (9,906 Income taxes payable (724 14,648 Net cash provided by operating activities 462,577 492,366 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (85,211 (42,157 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 264 15 Purchase of intangible assets (9,069 (4,706 Purchase of marketable securities (438,046 (739,676 Redemption of marketable securities 455,376 772,733 Change in restricted cash (6 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (12,400 (62,137 Net cash used in investing activities (89,086 (75,934 Financing activities: Dividends paid (287,318 (289,331 Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase plan (74,523 (65,221 Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards (3,587 (184 Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards 10,316 10,210 Tax benefit from issuance of equity awards 365 Net cash used in financing activities (355,112 (344,161 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 26,017 7,218 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 44,396 79,489 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 846,883 833,070 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 891,279 912,559

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited) Reportable Segments Outdoor Fitness Marine Auto Aviation Total 13-Weeks Ended September 30, 2017 Net sales $184,937 $167,147 $77,312 $189,053 $124,628 $743,077 Gross profit $118,175 $96,135 $44,574 $83,961 $90,820 $433,665 Operating income $67,810 $33,492 $18,420 $15,971 $34,097 $169,790 13-Weeks Ended September 24, 2016 Net sales $141,006 $189,161 $70,010 $214,637 $107,436 $722,250 Gross profit $88,497 $103,363 $39,891 $93,638 $80,591 $405,980 Operating income $49,271 $44,774 $10,332 $24,795 $30,444 $159,616 39-Weeks Ended September 30, 2017 Net sales $495,589 $485,999 $290,302 $555,059 $371,559 $2,198,508 Gross profit $319,457 $276,014 $166,690 $246,931 $274,554 $1,283,646 Operating income $176,544 $89,452 $60,860 $50,566 $112,063 $489,485 39-Weeks Ended September 24, 2016 Net sales $370,929 $544,434 $264,489 $655,963 $322,083 $2,157,898 Gross profit $232,652 $295,463 $148,554 $292,770 $239,349 $1,208,788 Operating income $125,721 $114,422 $49,172 $82,984 $91,794 $464,093

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited) (In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 39-weeks Ended September 30, September 24, Yr over Yr September 30, September 24, Yr over Yr 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change Net sales 743,077 722,250 3 2,198,508 2,157,898 2 Americas 341,005 348,637 -2 1,049,287 1,073,610 -2 EMEA 292,291 274,756 6 834,125 810,205 3 APAC 109,781 98,857 11 315,096 274,083 15 EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC Asia Pacific and Australian Continent

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma net income (earnings) per share, forward-looking pro forma earnings per share, pro forma effective tax rate, forward-looking pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of such discrete tax items are important measures to permit consistent comparison between periods. In fiscal 2016, there were no such discrete tax items identified.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Pro Forma Effective Tax Rate (in thousands, except effective tax rate (ETR) information) 13-Weeks Ended 39-weeks Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2017 ETR(1) ETR(1) U.S. GAAP income tax provision (benefit) 38,643 20.8 ($54,372 (10.8 Pro forma discrete tax items: Revaluation of deferred tax asset(2) 168,755 Tax expense from share-based award expirations(3) (7,275 Total pro forma discrete tax items 161,480 Income tax provision (Pro Forma) 38,643 20.8 107,108 21.3

(1) Effective tax rate is calculated by taking the Income tax provision (benefit) divided by Income before taxes, as presented on the face of the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) In first quarter 2017, a $169 million tax benefit was recognized resulting from the revaluation of certain Switzerland deferred tax assets. The revaluation is due to the Company's election in February 2017 to align certain Switzerland corporate tax positions with international tax initiatives. As this revaluation is not reflective of income tax expense incurred related to the current period earnings, and therefore affects period-to-period comparability, it has been identified as a pro forma adjustment. (3) Following adoption in fiscal 2017 of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-09, Compensation Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting ("ASU 2016-09"), the Company may periodically incur tax expense resulting from stock options and stock appreciation rights (SARs) expiring unexercised. New grants of stock options and SARs no longer comprise a significant component of the Company's compensation arrangements. As the tax expense from expired awards is not related to current period earnings or compensation activities, and affects period-to-period comparability, it has been identified as a pro forma adjustment.

The net release of uncertain tax position reserves, amounting to approximately $17.2 million and $5.8 million for the 39-weeks ended September 30, 2017 and September 24, 2016, respectively, have not been included as pro forma adjustments in the above presentation of pro forma income tax provision as such amounts tend to be more recurring in nature.

Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Pro Forma Net Income (Earnings) Per Share (in thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 39-weeks Ended September 30, September 24, September 30, September 24, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income (GAAP) 147,413 125,054 556,175 374,209 Foreign currency gains losses(1) (8,579 19,421 13,808 30,003 Tax effect of foreign currency gains losses(2) 1,782 (3,204 (2,948 (5,654 Discrete tax items(3) (161,480 Net income (Pro Forma) 140,616 141,271 405,555 398,558 Net income per share (GAAP): Basic $0.79 $0.66 $2.96 $1.98 Diluted $0.78 $0.66 $2.95 $1.98 Net income per share (Pro Forma): Basic $0.75 $0.75 $2.16 $2.11 Diluted $0.75 $0.75 $2.15 $2.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 187,616 188,692 187,902 189,027 Diluted 188,490 189,238 188,671 189,376

(1) The majority of the Company's consolidated foreign currency gains and losses are typically driven by movements in the Taiwan Dollar, Euro, and British Pound Sterling in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at one of the Company's subsidiaries. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses. (2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the effective tax rate of 20.8% and the pro forma effective tax rate of 21.3% for the quarter and year-to-date ended September 30, 2017, respectively, and an effective tax rate of 16.5% and 18.8% for the quarter and year-to-date ended September 24, 2016, respectively. (3) The discrete tax items are discussed in the pro forma effective tax rate section.

Free cash flow

Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flow less capital expenditures for property and equipment.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow (in thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 39-weeks Ended September 30, September 24, September 30, September 24, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net cash provided by operating activities 198,750 212,994 462,577 492,366 Less: purchases of property and equipment (45,399 (13,543 (85,211 (42,157 Free Cash Flow 153,351 199,451 377,366 450,209

Forward-looking pro forma effective tax rate

Forward-looking pro forma effective tax rate and forward-looking pro forma net income (earnings) per share are calculated before the effect of certain discrete tax items. Management believes certain discrete tax items may not be reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, in order to permit consistent comparison between periods, the effective tax rate and earnings per share before the effect of such discrete tax items are important measures. In fiscal 2017, management believes certain discrete tax items recognized on a GAAP-basis have an effect on comparability between periods:

The fiscal 2017 pro forma effective tax rate excludes certain tax effects from share-based compensation as a result of ASU 2016-09. The Company is unable to reasonably estimate these amounts on a forward-looking basis due to the dependency of this item on the underlying share price of the Company. The fiscal 2017 pro forma effective tax rate excludes the $7.3 million tax expense resulting from the expiration of share-based awards as discussed in the pro forma effective tax rate section above. The impact of this discrete tax item was $0.04 per share for the 39-weeks ended September 30, 2017.

The fiscal 2017 pro forma effective tax rate excludes the $168.8 million income tax benefit resulting from the revaluation of certain Switzerland deferred tax assets as discussed in the pro forma effective tax rate section above. The impact of this discrete tax item was ($0.90) per share for the 39-weeks ended September 30, 2017.

While management expects the above to have a significant impact on comparability, management is unable to determine whether or not additional significant discrete tax items will be identified in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Forward-looking pro forma earnings per share (EPS)

In addition to the discrete tax items discussed in the forward-looking pro forma effective tax rate section above, our 2017 pro forma EPS excludes foreign currency exchange gains and losses. The estimated impact of such foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact of such foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $10.9 million, or $0.06 per share for the 39-weeks ended September 30, 2017.

