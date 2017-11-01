sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,127 Euro		-0,011
-7,97 %
WKN: A2DV3M ISIN: CA7227301081 Ticker-Symbol: 8DB1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PINE POINT MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PINE POINT MINING LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PINE POINT MINING LIMITED
PINE POINT MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PINE POINT MINING LIMITED0,127-7,97 %