WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.11.2017 | 12:04
(2 Leser)
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Jon Erik Engeset, CEO of Hexagon Composites ASA has on 1 November 2017 through his investment company Dionysos AS, purchased 20,000 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at a price of NOK 27,69 per share.

After the transaction Jon Erik Engeset holds 440,867 shares (including through close associates) in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)