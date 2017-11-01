

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $454 million, or $1.21 per share. This was higher than $317 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $3.27 billion. This was up from $2.87 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $454 Mln. vs. $317 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 43.2% -EPS (Q1): $1.21 vs. $0.85 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q1): $3.27 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.77 - $3.88



