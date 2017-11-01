Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Knoll's Revenue and Earnings Numbers Beat Estimates

Research Desk Line-up: Essendant Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, Knoll's net sales were $291.3 million, a decrease of 0.3% from net sales of $292.1 million in Q3 2016. The Company's revenue numbers came in ahead of analysts' estimates by $13.90 million.

During Q3 2017, Knoll's gross profit totaled $106.6 million, down 5.5% compared to $112.8 million in Q3 2016. The Company's gross margin decreased to 36.6% in the reported quarter from 38.6% in the year-ago same period, primarily driven by an accelerated commodity inflation, foreign exchange headwinds, and an unfavorable mix related to the ramp-up of newer product platforms.

During Q3 2017, Knoll's total operating expenses were $76.5 million, or 26.3% of net sales, compared to $77.6 million, or 26.6% of net sales, for Q3 2016. The decrease was due primarily to a lower incentive compensation from decreased profitability. The Company's tax rate was 29.9% for the reported quarter, down from 34.9% in the year-ago comparable period, due to a reversal of a valuation allowance versus certain foreign jurisdiction deferred tax assets.

For Q3 2017, Knoll reported an operating profit of $30.1 million, reflecting a decrease of 14.4% from $35.2 million in Q3 2016.

Knoll posted a net income of $19.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for Q3 2017 compared to $21.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for Q3 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's expectations for $0.35 per share.

Segments Results

During Q3 2017, Knoll's Office segment's net sales totaled $181.2 million; reflecting a drop of 2.5% on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to a decline in government sales, while Office Commercial segment's sales remained flat. The Company's Studio segment's net sales grew 4.2% to $83.2 million on a y-o-y basis for the reported quarter. Increased sales at Holly Hunt and the incremental sales from DatesWeiser were partially offset by a decrease in contract shipments at KnollStudio.

For Q3 2017, Knoll's Coverings segment's net sales were $26.9 million; representing an increase of 1.5% when compared to the year-ago same period. The increase in this segment's sales was driven primarily by higher volume in the Spinneybeck | FilzFelt and Edelman businesses.

Cash Matters

Knoll's capital expenditure totaled $8.7 million for Q3 2017 compared to $10.4 million in Q3 2016, related primarily to manufacturing equipment, information technology infrastructure, and showroom investments. The Company's operating activities provided $27.2 million of cash in the reported quarter. Knoll's total cash used by financing activities was $22.2 million. During Q3 2017, the primary uses of cash in financing activities were the repayments of the Company's revolving credit facility and the payment of dividends of $7.3 million. Knoll's leverage ratio increased to 1.52 at the end of the reported quarter from 1.37 at the end of FY16.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, October 31, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $21.22, marginally advancing 0.76% from its previous closing price of $21.06. A total volume of 359.66 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Knoll's stock price advanced 6.15% in the last one month and 13.90% in the past three months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 15.17 and has a dividend yield of 2.83%. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.05 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily