Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Independent Bank's Q3 EPS Rose on Carlile's Acquisition; Beat Forecasts

Research Desk Line-up: Regions Financial Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

During the quarter ended September 30, 2017, Independent Bank's interest income rose to $84.67 million from $52.74 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's interest expense for the reported quarter came in at $11.82 million, compared to $7.00 million in the year-ago same quarter. Furthermore, net interest income was $72.86 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $45.74 million in Q3 FY16. The growth in net interest income is primarily attributed to increased average earning asset balances due to the acquisition of Carlile along with organic growth during the year.

The Company's total non-interest income also increased to $12.13 million in Q3 FY17 from $4.93 million in the previous year's same quarter. Meanwhile, the Company's non-interest expenses grew to $47.90 million in Q3 FY17 from $26.89 million in Q3 FY16.

The bank holding Company for Independent Bank reported net income applicable to common shares of $23.51 million, or $0.84 per diluted common stock, in Q3 FY17 versus $14.50 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, in Q3 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted net income came in at $24.83 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for Q3 FY17 up from $14.82 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted net income of $0.87 per diluted share.

Earnings Metrics

During the reported quarter, the Company's return on average assets was 1.07% versus 1.04% in the prior year's comparable quarter. The return on average equity came in at 7.33% in Q3 FY17 compared to 9.04% reported in the year-ago same period. The Company's return on tangible common equity stood at 15.12% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, versus 15.80% at the end the last year's corresponding quarter. Furthermore, the bank's adjusted efficiency ratio was 51.19% in Q3 FY17 compared to 51.10% in Q3 FY16.

Independent Bank's net interest margin for the reported quarter increased to 3.85% from 3.66% in Q3 FY16. The rise in net margin from the prior year is primarily due to the higher yielding asset mix acquired in the Carlile's transaction and hike in Fed rates. The bank's yield on interest-earning asset also improved during Q3 FY17 to 4.47% from 4.22% in the year-ago same period, due to inclusion loans and taxable securities acquired in the Carlile's transaction, which had higher effective interest rates as well as increase in Fed Rates. In Q3 FY17, average total earning assets increased to $7.51 billion from $4.97 billion in the previous year's comparable quarter.

The Company's allowance for losses was $37.77 million, or 0.61% of total loans at September 30, 2017, compared to $29.58 million, or 0.68% of total loans, as on September 30, 2016.

Balance Sheet Analyzed

Independent Bank's average loans balance increased to $6.29 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2017, from $4.30 billion in Q3 FY16. Average total assets balance grew in the quarter ended September 30, 2017, to $8.73 billion from $5.54 billion for the same period in Q3 FY16. Interest-bearing liabilities were $5.56 billion as on September 30, 2017, compared to $3.78 billion recorded as on September 30, 2016. Meanwhile average total deposits rose to $4.87 billion in Q3 FY17 from $3.16 billion in the year-ago same quarter.

As on September 30, 2017, the Banks's non-performing assets were $25.0 million, or 0.28% of total assets, which came in lower than $13.3 million, or 0.23% of total assets as on September 30, 2016. However, total non-performing loans increased to $14.7 million, or 0.24% of total loans, as on September 30, 2017, from $11.2 million, or 0.26% of total loans, as on September 30, 2016.

As on September 30, 2017, the Company's common equity Tier 1 capital risk-weighted assets was 9.17% versus 7.92% as on September 30, 2016. The Company's tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio came in at 9.60% as on September 30, 2017, compared to 8.29% as on September 30, 2016. Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 11.72% as the end of reported quarter versus 11.24% at the close of last year's comparable quarter.

Dividend

In a separate press release on October 25, 2017, Independent Bank's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 16, 2017, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 06, 2017.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, Independent Bank Group's stock slipped 1.80%, ending the trading session at $62.90. A total volume of 105.70 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 2.53% in the last three months, 3.03% in the past six months, and 30.23% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock gained 0.80% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 21.70 and has a dividend yield of 0.64%. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.73 billion.

