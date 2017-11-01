Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: HomeStreet Reported Better Than Expected Results

Research Desk Line-up: New York Community Bancorp Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, HomeStreet's adjusted revenues decreased 15% to $134.72 million from $158.55 million in Q3 FY16. The adjusted revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $129.9 million.

During Q3 FY17, HomeStreet's total interest income increased 12% to $61.98 million from $55.33 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's interest expenses increased 31% to $11.14 million from $8.53 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's net interest income increased 9% to $50.84 million from $46.80 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's net interest margin was 3.40% compared to 3.34% in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, HomeStreet's total non-interest income decreased 25% to $83.88 million from $111.75 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's salaries and related expenses decreased 5% to $75.37 million from $79.16 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's G&A expenses increased 8% to $16.15 million from $14.95 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, HomeStreet's amortization expenses decreased 19% to $470,000 from $579,000 in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, HomeStreet's total non-interest expenses were $114.70 million compared to $114.40 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, HomeStreet's net income decreased 50% to $13.84 million from $27.70 million in the corresponding period of last year. During Q3 FY17, HomeStreet's adjusted net income decreased 40.8% to $16.59 million from $28.03 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 54% to $0.51 from $1.12 in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 45.5% to $0.61 from $1.12 in Q3 FY16. The adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.43.

Segment Details

Commercial and Consumer Banking - During Q3 FY17, HomeStreet's Commercial and Consumer Banking segment's net interest income increased 15.1% to $45.31 million from $39.34 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's net income increased 37.7% to $13.96 million from $10.13 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's efficiency ratio was 64.88% compared to 65.51% in Q3 FY16.

Mortgage Banking - During Q3 FY17, HomeStreet's Mortgage Banking segment's net interest income decreased 26.6% to $5.5 million from $7.5 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's net loss was $123,000 compared to net income of $17.6 million in Q3 FY16.

Asset Quality

During Q3 FY17, HomeStreet's allowance for credit losses increased 8.4% to $38.20 million from $35.23 million in the corresponding period of last year.

For the reported quarter, the Company's non-accrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.35% compared to 0.68% in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's total non-performing assets decreased 41.8% to $18.83 million from $32.31 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, HomeStreet's cash and cash equivalents increased 2% to $55.05 million from $53.93 million as on December 31, 2016.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's investment securities decreased 12% to $919.46 million from $1.04 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

For the reported quarter, the Company's total assets increased 9% to $6.80 billion from $6.24 billion in Q4 FY16.

As on September 30, 2017, HomeStreet's total deposits increased 5% to $4.67 billion from $4.43 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, HomeStreet's efficiency ratio was 85.13% compared to 72.15% in the same period of last year.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, October 31, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $29.05, marginally up 0.52% from its previous closing price of $28.90. A total volume of 178.53 thousand shares have exchanged hands. HomeStreet's stock price surged 4.87% in the last one month, 10.25% in the past three months, and 11.73% in the previous six months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 21.58 and currently has a market cap of $780.46 million.

