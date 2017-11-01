

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ceva Inc. (CEVA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $8.29 million, or $0.36 per share. This was up from $5.21 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 34.7% to $24.04 million. This was up from $17.85 million last year.



Ceva Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $8.29 Mln. vs. $5.21 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 59.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.36 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q3): $24.04 Mln vs. $17.85 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 34.7%



