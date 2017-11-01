

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Air Berlin PLC (AIBEF.PK) said Wednesday that the local district court of Berlin-Charlottenburg today opened the insolvency proceedings over the assets of Air Berlin PLC as well as the assets of Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG and airberlin technik GmbH and ordered debtor-in-possession proceedings in all of the three proceedings.



On August 15, Air Berlin said that it filed for insolvency proceedings after main shareholder Etihad Airways PJSC withdrew its financial support.



