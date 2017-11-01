

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) announced the company now anticipates revenue of approximately $3.07 billion driven primarily by higher expectations for outdoor, aviation and auto segments partially offset by lower expectations for the fitness segment. The company anticipates full year pro forma EPS will be approximately $2.90. Previously, the company projected its full year pro forma EPS to be approximately $2.80 and revenue of approximately $3.04 billion.



Third-quarter pro forma EPS was $0.75, consistent with the prior year quarter. Total revenue was $743 million, up 3% over the prior year, with outdoor, aviation, marine and fitness collectively growing 9% over the prior year quarter and contributing 75% of total revenue.



