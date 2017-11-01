

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) announced a profit for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $289.7 million, or $1.34 per share. This was lower than $300.3 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $2.88 billion. This was down from $2.94 billion last year.



Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $289.7 Mln. vs. $300.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.5% -EPS (Q3): $1.34 vs. $1.39 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.6% -Revenue (Q3): $2.88 Bln vs. $2.94 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX