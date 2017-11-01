sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

104,36 Euro		-2,333
-2,19 %
WKN: 753718 ISIN: US98956P1021 Ticker-Symbol: ZIM 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,26
98,68
14:46
98,25
98,74
14:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC104,36-2,19 %