sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.11.2017 | 12:26
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, November 1

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R we would like to notify the market of the following:

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited issued share capital consists of 164,294,855 ordinary shares of 5p each with voting rights.

The above figure (164,294,855) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Issued on behalf of

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

Contact:

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Company Secretary


Telephone: 01534 825323

1 November 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire