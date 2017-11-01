

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan Inc. (AGN) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.47 billion, or $4.15 per share. This was up from $1.38 billion, or $3.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.06 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $4.03 billion. This was up from $3.62 billion last year.



Allergan Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.47 Bln. vs. $1.38 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.5% -EPS (Q3): $4.15 vs. $3.32 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $4.06 -Revenue (Q3): $4.03 Bln vs. $3.62 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.15 - $16.45 Full year revenue guidance: $15.875 - $16.02 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX