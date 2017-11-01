

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A terrorist attack in New York has killed eight people and injured 11 others, prompting US President Donald Trump to order more robust 'extreme vetting' of foreign travelers.



A truck driver plowed through a busy bike path in Lower Manhattan Tuesday night, mowing down pedestrians and cyclists before hitting a school bus and shooting with an imitation gun.



The assailant, who was found running from the crash site, was arrested after police shot him in the stomach. He underwent surgery at a local hospital.



The suspect has been reportedly identified as 29-year old Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbek immigrant who arrived in New York in 2010. Married with two children, he has worked as Uber driver in New Jersey for over six months.



The victims included five Argentinians and a Belgian citizen.



The incident took place not far from the World Trade Center, where the United States witnessed the worst terrorist attack in its history. It was the first deadly terrorist attack in New York since the September 11, 2001 carnage.



New Yorkers demonstrated their resilience by celebrating a traditional Halloween Parade in Manhattan's West Village hours after the attack under tight security, while local and federal law enforcement officers were investigating the shocking incident.



New York Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed that it was 'an act of terror.' As the news of the attack unfolded, the President became active on Twitter.



He said he had ordered Homeland Security to step up the Government's already Extreme Vetting Program. 'Being politically correct is fine, but not for this,' Trump tweeted.



'Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of today's terrorist attack in New York City and their families,' Trump said. 'We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough.'



The Trump administration announced last week that it would resume accepting refugees after a 120-day ban, though arrivals from 11 'high-risk' mostly Muslim countries will still be blocked.



