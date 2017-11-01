

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Wednesday said it expects second-quarter net earnings per share between $1.28 and $1.32 and adjusted net earnings per share between $1.38 and $1.41.



On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales for the quarter are expected to increase between 13% and 15% on a reported basis and between 10% and 11% in constant currency.



Further, for fiscal 2018, the company now expects net earnings per share between $3.77 and $3.88 and adjusted earnings per share between $4.04 and $4.12. Analysts expect earnings of $3.99 per share for the year.



Net sales are now forecasted to increase between 10% and 11% on a reported basis and between 8% and 9% in constant currency.



The company previously expected reported net earnings per share between $3.60 and $3.70, and adjusted earnings per share between $3.87 and $3.94. Net sales were expected to increase between 8% and 9% on a reported basis and between 7% and 8% in constant currency.



Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'For the full fiscal year, our forecast reflects strong programs supported by focused advertising and marketing spending and sustained investments to further build capabilities for the long term. With this strong start to fiscal 2018 and our confidence in the potential for our business, we are raising our full-year constant currency sales growth forecast to between 8% and 9% and increasing our constant currency earnings per share growth estimate, before restructuring charges, to 12% to 14%.'



The company expects sales growth to benefit from high-quality products, strong innovation, outreach to new target consumers and growth from recent acquisitions.



The company further cited the risks related to social and political issues, geopolitical tensions, terrorism, currency volatility and economic challenges affecting consumer spending in certain countries and traveling flows. The company is also cautious of the decline in retail traffic, primarily related to some brick-and-mortar stores in the United States.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX