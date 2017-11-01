Global GPS Receiver Market 2017-2021: Driven by Increasing Applications of Augmented Reality

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global GPS receiver market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.78% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global GPS Receiver Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advent of autonomous driving. Many converging sectors are working collectively on the R&D of autonomous driving. Globally, major car groups are working on their own autonomous driving technologies, which has caught the interest of both premium and volume manufacturers such as Tesla, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and BMW. The German automobile industry leads the state of development and availability of autonomous driving functions while car manufacturers in countries like the US and China are profiting from the availability of autonomous driving technologies in mass-produced vehicles.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the use of GPS receivers in mHealth. Mobile health (mHealth), a sub-segment of eHealth, includes medical and public health practice supported by mobile devices. It focuses on the use of mobile communication devices and applications for health and well-being services and information purposes. mHealth applications are expected to play an important role in managing personal health in the future. They cover a wide range of purposes including healthcare delivery, health promotion, and illness prevention.
Key vendors
- Broadcom
- STMicroelectronics
- U-blox
Other prominent vendors
- Esterline Technologies
- MediaTek
- Qualcomm
- Rockwell Collins
- Telecom Design
- Leadtek Research
- Others
