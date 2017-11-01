sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global GPS Receiver Market 2017-2021: Driven by Increasing Applications of Augmented Reality


DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global GPS Receiver Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global GPS receiver market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.78% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global GPS Receiver Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advent of autonomous driving. Many converging sectors are working collectively on the R&D of autonomous driving. Globally, major car groups are working on their own autonomous driving technologies, which has caught the interest of both premium and volume manufacturers such as Tesla, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and BMW. The German automobile industry leads the state of development and availability of autonomous driving functions while car manufacturers in countries like the US and China are profiting from the availability of autonomous driving technologies in mass-produced vehicles.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the use of GPS receivers in mHealth. Mobile health (mHealth), a sub-segment of eHealth, includes medical and public health practice supported by mobile devices. It focuses on the use of mobile communication devices and applications for health and well-being services and information purposes. mHealth applications are expected to play an important role in managing personal health in the future. They cover a wide range of purposes including healthcare delivery, health promotion, and illness prevention.

Key vendors

  • Broadcom
  • STMicroelectronics
  • U-blox

Other prominent vendors

  • Esterline Technologies
  • MediaTek
  • Qualcomm
  • Rockwell Collins
  • Telecom Design
  • Leadtek Research
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 07: Geographical Segmentation

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/znrwdr/global_gps

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire