Anti-Reflective Glass Coatings Market to Expand at a CAGR of 9.5% During 2017 to 2025, Globally: Transparency Market Research

Anti-reflective glasses provide high degree of clarity and transparency. Projector lenses are majorly fuelling their demand in the market as a standard anti-reflective glass, with minimum reflection on both sides, transmits almost 98% light and results in just 1% residual reflection.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the volume in the global anti-reflective coatings market to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% during the period between 2017 and 2025. Rising at this pace, the market is expected to become 1,790.5 square meter by 2025.

Apart from that, the burgeoning consumer electronics, construction, telecommunications, and eyewear market is also stoking growth in the global anti-reflective glass coatings market. In the construction sector, for example, the increasing expenditure on aesthetic improvements across a number of key regional markets is leading to the increased uptake of glass with anti-reflective properties. Anti-reflective glass coatings are also seeing swift uptake in the automotive industry and also solar panels because of their durability. The soaring sales of eyewear too is boosting uptake of anti-reflective glass coatings market.

Strict Rules Regarding Raw Material Usage Hampering Market

Posing a roadblock to the global anti-reflective glass coatings market, on the other hand, is the stringent norms pertaining to the raw materials used in formulating anti-reflective coatings. Besides, lack of knowledge about the benefits of anti-reflective coatings among consumers is also hampering demand.

However, continued thrust on product development such as scratch resistant and harsh environment resistant anti-reflective glass coatings, will help manufacturers boost sagging sales.

Technology-wise, the global anti-reflective coatings market can be classified into physical vapor deposition and chemical vapor deposition. Of them, the physical vapor deposition segment dominates the market with maximum share on account of its widespread use anti-reflective coatings.

Geographically, the key segments of the global anti-reflective coatings market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, Asia Pacific is expected to outpace all others vis-Ã -vis growth on the back of fast-expanding large economies of China and India, which are seeing explosive sales of electronic goods. This in turn is driving demand for anti-reflective coatings that are used in electronic goods. Expanding at a 9.8% CAGR from 2017 and 2025, the market in the region is projected to maintain its leading share in the near future too.

Keen companies in the global anti-reflective glass coatings market are using multi-pronged strategies to outgun one another. Product differentiation is one of them. Manufacturers have been pouring money into development of effective and affordable coatings using advanced technology. They are also partnering with suppliers to reach out to more customers.

Another noticeable trend in the global anti-reflective coatings market is expansion of manufacturing facilities by savvy players. Many are focusing particularly on anti-reflective coatings for solar panels which are seeing increasing uptake. Some of the key players in the market are Anthony International, Guardian Glass, Falkberg, Schott AG, Saint Gobain, Honeywell, PPG, Truvue, and DSM.

