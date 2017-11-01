Non-woven Fabrics Market Worth 34.85 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Non-woven Fabrics Market by Technology (Dry-Laid, Spunmelt, Wet-Laid), Material (PP, PET, PE, Rayon, Wood Pulp, BICO), Application (Hygiene, Construction, Wipes, Upholstery, Filtration, Automotive), Function, and Region - Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size is estimated to grow from USD 24.26 Billion in 2017 to USD 34.85 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.51%.

It is projected to witness significant growth over the next few years due to advancements in technology and the high efficiency of non-woven fabric products. The major factors driving the non-woven fabric market are growth of modern health care sectors in the emerging market, rise in birth rate, and increase in the geriatric population in western countries. Moreover, growing awareness about environment-friendly fabrics and regulatory framework are promoting the use of non-woven fabrics. However, the availability of raw materials acts as a main restraint for the growth of this market.

"The Dry laid technology is projected to dominate the market in the Non-woven Fabrics Market through 2022."

The dry-laid segment, by technology, is projected to dominate the Non-woven Fabrics Market. Dry-laid non-woven fabrics find wide application in wipes, personal care, and packaging markets. The growth in these industries owing to the rise in disposable income levels and rapid urbanization will drive the dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market.

Hygiene industry is projected to dominate the market in the Non-woven Fabrics Market through 2022."

The hygiene segment, by application, is projected to dominate the Non-woven Fabrics Market. Baby diapers, sanitary napkins, adult incontinence products, training pants, and lens tissues are the key application areas of non-woven fabrics in the hygiene segment. Non-woven fabrics are affordable alternatives to traditional fabrics as they can be disposed of after each use. Hence, there is a high demand for these fabrics in the hygiene segment. The rise in demand for non-woven fabrics in the construction industry can be attributed to rise in investment in this industry in developing economies.

"Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market accounted for the largest share in 2016"

The Asia Pacific region accounted for highest share of the global Non-woven Fabrics Market in 2016. Countries covered in this region include China, India, Japan, Australia, Korea, along with the Rest of Asia Pacific region. China is estimated to be the key market in the region, followed by Japan, India, Korea, and Australia. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing in the Non-woven Fabrics Market, in terms of value and volume, followed by Middle East & Africa, North America, and Europe. Higher domestic demand, along with the availability of low-cost labor, makes this region the most attractive market for non-woven fabric producers. Players are focusing on this region to gain a larger market share and increase profitability. According to the Population Reference Bureau, China, India, and other emerging Asia Pacific countries collectively exceeded a population of 4 billion in 2015, which is expected to become an increasingly important driver for global consumption over the next two decades

The major players in the Non-woven Fabrics Market include DuPont (US), Kimberly-Clarke (US), Berry Global Group (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Sweden) Freudenberg (Germany), Suominen (Finland), Johns Manville (US), Fitesa (US), and TWE Group (Germany). Other players include Toray Industries (Japan), Avgol industries (Israel), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Fiberweb (India), Umzamo Nonwovens (South Africa), Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric (China), Autotech Nonwovens (India), Hollingsworth & Vose (US), Milliken & Company (US), Pegas Nonwovens (Luxembourg), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), Cygnus Group (India), HydroWEB (Germany), US Felt Company (US), and Bayteks Tekstil (Turkey).

