Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Select-Service Hotel REIT has a Dividend Yield of 6.35%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 02, 2017

Dividend Declared

On October 19, 2017, Apple Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.10 per common share for the month of November 2017. The distribution is payable on November 15, 2017, to shareholders of record as of November 03, 2017.

Apple Hospitality's indicated dividend represents a yield of 6.35%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 3.25% for the financial sector.

Dividend Insights

Apple Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4%, which means that the Company distributes approximately $0.69 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Apple Hospitality is forecasted to report earnings of $1.01 for the next year compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $1.20. Apple Hospitality is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which is structured by law to distribute at least 90% of earnings. Moreover, since REITs generate income from owning portfolios of investment real estate, they are likely to have higher depreciation charges.

Since depreciation is a non-cash charge, it does not directly impact the ability of dividend the companies can distribute. For this reason, Fund from Operations (FFO) is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to earnings and subtracting any gains on sales which then provides a better picture of any company's profitability and capacity to pay and to sustain dividends. For instance, Apple Hospitality's net income attributable to common shareholders for Q2 2017 was $87.61 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $54.72 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for Q2 2016. On the other hand, the Company's Modified FFO was $113.65 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the reported quarter, compared to $90.36 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the year-ago same period. The FFO indicates that the Company should be able to comfortably cover the dividend payout.

As of June 30, 2017, Apple Hospitality has total assets worth $4.90 billion compared to total liabilities of $1.40 billion. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Apple Hospitality

On October 23, 2017, Apple Hospitality announced that it acquired the 179-room Residence Inn by Marriott® Portland Downtown/Waterfront and the 136-room Residence Inn by Marriott® Salt Lake City Murray.

On October 13, 2017, Apple Hospitality acquired the Residence Inn by Marriott® Portland Downtown/Waterfront, located at 145 Fore Street in Portland, Maine, for a purchase price of approximately $55.8 million, or $311,500 per key. On October 20, 2017, the Company acquired the Residence Inn by Marriott® Salt Lake City Murray, located at 171 East 5300 South in Murray, Utah, for a purchase price of approximately $25.5 million, or $187,500 per key.

Following these acquisitions, the Apple Hospitality portfolio includes 238 hotels, with more than 30,000 guestrooms, geographically diversified throughout 34 states.

About Apple Hospitality

Apple Hospitality is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The Company's portfolio consists of 237 hotels, with more than 30,000 guestrooms, diversified across the Hilton® and Marriott® families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets throughout 33 states.

Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $18.94, marginally up 0.91%. A total volume of 1.05 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 975.23 thousand shares. The Company's stock price advanced 3.67% in the last three months and 5.05% in the previous twelve months. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 23.53 and have a dividend yield of 6.34%. The stock currently has a market cap of $4.22 billion.

