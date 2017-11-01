Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Superior Energy's Revenue Soared 55%; Net Loss Narrowed

Research Desk Line-up: RPC, Inc. Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SPN, following the Company's release of its third quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on October 23, 2017. The oilfield services Company's earnings numbers were in-line with market estimates. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Pro-TD has currently selected RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on October 25, 2017, its unaudited financial results for Q3 2017 which ended on September 30, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on RPC, Inc. when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on SPN; also brushing on RES. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SPN

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=RES

Earnings Reviewed

Superior Energy reported revenues of $506.03 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $326.23 million for Q3 2016. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $511.5 million.

For Q3 2017, Superior Energy reported net loss from continuing operations of $57.2 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $113.9 million, or $0.75 per share, for Q3 2016.

Superior Energy recorded a pre-tax charge of $9.9 million for reduction in value of assets during Q3 2017. The resulting adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $50.5 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $110.9 million, or $0.73 per share, for the year-ago same period. Superior Energy's adjusted net loss met Wall Street's estimates for a loss of $0.33 per share.

Segment Results

During Q3 2017, Superior Energy's Drilling Products and Services segment's revenue jumped 30% to $77.2 million compared to $59.6 million in Q3 2016. The segment's US Land unit's revenue increased 22% to $33.8 million sequentially as utilization and pricing growth outpaced rig count increases, while Gulf of Mexico unit's revenue grew 5% to $23.2 million on a q-o-q basis. The segment's International revenue increased 7% to $20.2 million sequentially.

For Q3 2017, Superior Energy's Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment's revenue approximately doubled to $248.4 million, versus $125.0 million in Q3 2016. In the reported quarter, the Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment was severely impacted by Hurricane Harvey related interruptions and the Company estimated that approximately 70% of the consolidated pre-tax losses resulting from the storm were experienced in this segment.

During Q3 2017, Superior Energy's Production Services segment's revenue surged 25% to $97.3 million versus $77.6 million in Q3 2016. The segment's US Land unit's revenue increased 22% to $40.1 million sequentially, due to a higher demand for most service lines, particularly coiled tubing and well testing, while Gulf of Mexico unit's revenue decreased 18% to $16.5 million sequentially, due to general declines in shallow water activity and business interruptions related to customer inactivity caused by an active hurricane season. In the reported quarter, the Production Services segment's International revenue advanced 14% to $40.7 million on a q-o-q basis, primarily due to higher levels of hydraulic Workover and snubbing activity in Australia, as well as improved well intervention performance in Latin America.

For Q3 2017, Superior Energy's Technical Solutions segment's revenue advanced 30% to $83.1 million on a y-o-y basis from $64.0 million in Q3 2016. The segment's US Land unit's revenue increased 14% to $9.1 million sequentially, and Gulf of Mexico unit's revenue increased 24% to $52.0 million sequentially, as a result of increased completion tools and products revenue. For the reported quarter, Technical Solutions segment's International revenue increased 62% to $22.0 million, largely due to increased well control activity in Africa.

Cash Matters

Superior Energy's debt-to-capital ratio was approximately 54% at the end of Q3 2017, while the Company's total debt remained $1.3 billion at quarter end. As of September 30, 2017, Superior Energy had $167 million in cash. The Company's capital expenditure was approximately $53 million during the reported quarter.

Debt Refinancing and Revolving Credit Facility Extension

During Q3 2017, Superior Energy issued $500 million of 7 3/4% Senior Notes due 2024, and redeemed $500 million of 6 3/8% Senior Notes due 2019. In connection with the refinancing, the Company incurred additional interest expenses of $5.8 million for the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs and timing of the redemption of the 2019 notes.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, October 31, 2017, Superior Energy Services' stock closed the trading session at $8.82, climbing 3.76% from its previous closing price of $8.50. A total volume of 4.28 million shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.85 million shares. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.35 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily