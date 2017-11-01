MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 -- HPQ Silicon Resources Inc ("HPQ") (TSX VENTURE: HPQ)(FRANKFURT: UGE)(OTC PINK: URAGF) is pleased to inform its shareholders that PyroGenesis Canada Inc ("PyroGenesis") has submitted to HPQ a report entitled "Final Report-Silicon Metal Purity Enhancement" pertaining to the final series of the 96 metallurgical tests completed using the Gen 1 PUREVAPtm Quartz Reduction Reactor ("QRR"). The effect of various operating parameters on the final purity of the Silicon Metal produced was rigorously tested. The findings validated the concept, and extrapolating the results suggests that under a semi-continuous PUREVAPtm process, we can transform Quartz (SiO2) into Silicon Metal (Si) with purity levels acceptable to the solar wafer industry (4N+ or 99.998% Si)(1 ). The recently commenced Gen 2 PUREVAPtm metallurgical testing program aims to confirm this and to allow us to make samples for downstream product testing as we finalize plans and prepare to assemble the Pilot Plant.

Bernard Tourillon, Chairman and CEO of HPQ stated, "Results to date are spectacular, in less than 18 months the PUREVAP™ QRR process has demonstrated a one-step capacity to produce very pure Silicon Metal. Traditional industrial processes need to deploy multiple expensive steps to reach the same purity level. The Gen 2 PUREVAP™ will allow us to test, over the comings months, a number of purification options including slow cooling, as we continue our methodical metallurgical testing protocol. Our goal is straightforward, we seek to produce a Solar Grade Silicon Metal that can be used to manufacture solar cells as efficient as the one produced by Elkem Solar of Norway, the only commercially successful UMG Solar producer in the World."

PYROGENESIS CEO REMARKS

"We are extremely happy with the Gen 1 PUREVAP™ results, however, this first-generation reactor was limited in its ability to push yield which directly relates to purity. The second stage testing program, or Gen 2 PUREVAP™, will allow us to test those limits, thereby increasing the probability of success when assembling the pilot plant", said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. "We are pleased to join HPQ in announcing both the reaching of this new milestone and the commencing the second stage testing program."

A document covering the salient points of the report can be download from our web page http://www.hpqsilicon.com: HPQ GEN 1 FINAL REPORT SALIENT POINTS.

Pierre Carabin, Eng., M. Eng., has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

This Press Release Is Available On The Company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum, A Moderated Social Media Platform That Enables Civilized Discussion and Q&A Between Management and Shareholders.

La version francaise du communique de presse sera disponible sur http://www.hpqsilicon.com

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc is a TSX-V listed resource company planning to become a vertically integrated and diversified Metallurgical Grade and Solar Grade Silicon Metal producer. Our business model is focused on developing a disruptive one step High Purity and Solar Grade Silicon Metal manufacturing process (patent pending). Solar Grade Silicon being the key ingredient required to transforms the sun energy into electricity.

HPQ plans to generate high yield returns and significant free cash flow within a relatively short time line. The process will have a greatly decreased carbon footprint, energy footprint, and will eliminate the use of the toxic chemical reagents and by products now in use by the current solar silicon production technologies, which fundamentally date from designs made in the mid 1900's.

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Shares outstanding: 173,003,173

(1 Pyrogenesis Canada Inc. Technical Memo: "TM-2017-830 REV 00, - Final ) Report-Silicon Metal Purity Enhancement"

Contacts:

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc.

Bernard J. Tourillon

Chairman and CEO

(514) 907-1011



HPQ Silicon Resources Inc.

Patrick Levasseur

President and COO

(514) 262-9239

www.HPQSilicon.com



