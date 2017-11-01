

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate decreased marginally in October, after remaining stable in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 6.0 percent in October from 6.1 percent in September.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 131,300 in October from 133,100 in the preceding month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 158,100.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell from 14.7 percent to 14.0 percent.



