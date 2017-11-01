

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) reported earnings for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $388 million, or $0.56 per share. This was down from $427 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $1.85 billion. This was down from $1.89 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $388 Mln. vs. $427 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.56 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q3): $1.85 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 - $2.25



