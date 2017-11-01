Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Dynegy Merges with Vistra Energy to Create an Integrated Power Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Dynegy Inc. (NYSE: DYN), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=DYN. Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE: VST) announced on October 30, 2017, that it has signed an agreement with Dynegy after which Dynegy will merge with and into Vistra Energy. Vistra Energy is the parent Company for TXU Energy and Luminant. The all-stock transaction will create a leading integrated power Company with presence in key competitive power markets in US. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

Details of the deal

According to the terms of the agreement, Vistra Energy has agreed to pay Dynegy's shareholders 0.652 shares of Vistra Energy for each Dynegy's share they own. Once the merger is completed, shareholders of Vistra Energy will own approximately 79% stake and Dynegy's shareholders will own 21% stake, in the merged entity. The deal values Dynegy's share price at $13.24 per share based on the closing price of $20.30 per share for Vistra Energy on October 27, 2017.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2018 and is subject to receiving approvals from regulatory bodies and shareholders and other closing conditions. The deal is also governed by the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

The deal also does not require the refinancing of debts of both Vistra Energy and Dynegy.

Commenting on the acquisition, Curt Morgan, President and CEO of Vistra Energy, said:

"Combining Vistra Energy's leading retail and commercial operations with Dynegy's leading CCGT fleet and geographically diverse portfolio is expected to create a Company with significant earnings diversification and scale. The resulting combined enterprise is projected to have the lowest-cost structure in the industry and will benefit from weather and market diversification that, when combined with Vistra Energy's balance sheet strength, will provide a platform for future growth."

Bob Flexon, President and CEO of Dynegy, added:

"The premium offered to Dynegy's shareholders reflects the quality of our generation assets and the retail business we have built over the past five years. In addition, with the all-stock transaction, shareholders of both Companies will benefit from the significant projected synergies and financial flexibility enabled by the combined Company's strong balance sheet and cash flow profile."

Management of Merged Company

On completion of deal, the newly merged Company's top management will include Curt Morgan as President and CEO, Bill Holden as CFO, and Jim Burke as COO. The Board of Directors of the merged Company will have 11 members out of which eight will be the existing members of Board of Vistra Energy and three members from Dynegy's Board. The merged Company will be headquartered at Irving, Texas and retail offices in Houston, Texas; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Collinsville, Illinois.

The current CEO of Dynegy Bob Flexon's tenure with the Company has been extended by one year as per the terms of his employment and approved by Dynegy's Board. He will continue in his role as President and CEO of Dynegy till April 30, 2019, or the date of closing of the transaction, whichever is earlier.

Key Benefits of the deal

The merger combines Dynegy's generation capacity and existing retail footprint with Vistra Energy's integrated ERCOT model. This is expected to create one of the lowest-cost integrated power Company in the industry.

The merger brings together approximately 240,000 commercial and industrial customers and 2.7 million residential customers in five top retail states under one umbrella. These customers account for an estimated retail sale of 75 terawatt (TWh) hours in 2018. The merged Company will own approximately 40 GW of installed generation capacity of which nearly 60% would be natural gas-fueled. Nearly 84% of the power would be for the ERCOT, PJM, and ISO-NE competitive power markets.

The merger will create a power Company with a combined market capitalization of over $10 billion and a combined enterprise value of over $20 billion. The merger is expected to result in approximately $350 million in annual run-rate EBITDA from streamlining general and administrative costs, improved operations, procurement efficiencies and elimination of duplicate costs. These cost synergies are expected to be achieved within 12 months of closing the deal. The deal is also expected to result savings of approximately $65 million (post-tax) in form of incremental annual run-rate free cash flow benefits from balance sheet and capital expenditure efficiencies. The merged Company will benefit from using Dynegy's net operating losses (NOLs) of approximately $2 billion to $2.5 billion which now have a value of approximately $500 million to $600 million.

The merged Company is expected to have a strong financial profile with projected pro-forma liquidity of approximately $3.9 billion as of April 30, 2018. The merged Company expects that the adjusted EBITDA generated between 2018 and 2022 will be approximately $14 billion. This will allow the merged Company to have approximately $5.5 billion in excess capital available to improve its balance sheet by writing off its debts, investment in growth opportunities and other value accretive opportunities.

About Vistra Energy Corp.

Vistra Energy is a premier Texas-based energy Company focused on the competitive energy and power generation markets. Its business is done via TXU Energy and Luminant. TXU Energy sells retail electricity and value-added services to approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers in Texas. Luminant generates and sells electricity and related products totaling approximately 18,000 MW of generation in Texas, including 2,300 MW fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 MW fueled by coal, and 7,500 MW fueled by natural gas. The Company is also a large purchaser of renewable power including wind and solar-generated electricity.

About Dynegy Inc.

Dynegy is leading power Company in several states in the US including Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Texas and caters to over 1.2 million residential, municipal, commercial, and industrial customers. Dynegy operates power generating facilities capable of producing 27,000 megawatts of electricity which is enough to power nearly 22 million homes in the US. The Company produces electricity 17,000 MW is fueled by natural gas and more than 9,000 MW is fueled by coal.

Last Close Stock Review

Dynegy's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $12.45, jumping 5.06%. A total volume of 17.78 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 4.07 million shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 43.43% in the last three months, 106.81% in the past six months, and 16.90% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock soared 47.16% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.63 billion.

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, Vistra Energy's stock climbed 4.68%, ending the trading session at $19.44. A total volume of 11.23 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 2.08 million shares. The Company's stock price soared 17.68% in the last three months, 32.33% in the past six months, and 49.15% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 25.42% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 0.35 and currently has a market cap of $8.39 billion.

