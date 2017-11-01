Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Energy Company has a Dividend Yield of 2.76%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 02, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at CMS Energy Corp. (NYSE: CMS) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 01, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On October 19, 2017, CMS Energy's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock. The dividend declared for the common stock is $0.3325 per share, payable on November 30, 2017, to shareholders of record on November 03, 2017.

CMS Energy's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.76%, which is substantially higher compared to the average dividend yield of 2.29% for the Utilities sector. The Company has raised dividend for five consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.3%, which means that the Company distributes approximately $0.61 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, CMS Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.33 for the next year, which is significantly above its annualized dividend of $1.33 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, CMS Energy's cash and cash equivalents totaled $142 million compared to $235 million of cash as on December 31, 2016. The Company's cash provided by operating activities totaled $1.2 billion for the nine months of 2017 compared to cash flow of $1.24 billion in the year-ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for CMS Energy

On October 03, 2017, CMS Energy announced that its subsidiary, CMS Enterprises, is purchasing Delta Solar, a 24-megawatt, two-part solar power project under construction that will provide enough energy to the Lansing Board of Water & Light to power 3,300 homes through a power purchase agreement.

The Delta Solar project, which is composed of two phases, is currently under construction by Vermont-based groSolar, a subsidiary of EDF Renewable Energy. The project will be operational by the summer of 2018, helping the Lansing Board of Water & Light to achieve its renewable energy goals. The solar power plant sits on about 190 acres in Delta Township in Eaton County, adjacent to the General Motors Lansing Delta Assembly Plant.

Work on the project is expected to create about 150 construction jobs and is expected to be complete in 2018.

About CMS Energy

Founded in 1987, CMS Energy is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan. The Company has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business; and CMS Enterprises, an independent power company that owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, October 31, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $48.37, rising 1.19% from its previous closing price of $47.80. A total volume of 2.75 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.77 million shares. CMS Energy's stock price surged 3.71% in the last three months, 7.54% in the past six months, and 14.76% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 16.22%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 25.11 and has a dividend yield of 2.75%. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $13.58 billion.

