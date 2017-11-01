Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Aviragen Enters Into Merger Agreement with Vaxart

Research Desk Line-up: BioMarin Pharma Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Aviragen Therapeutics, Inc, (NASDAQ: AVIR) (""Aviragen), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AVIR. The Company announced on October 30, 2017, that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Vaxart Inc., a privately-held, clinical-stage Company focused on developing oral recombinant vaccines. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Biotechnology industry. Pro-TD has currently selected BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on October 26, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017 which ended on September 30, 2017. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on BioMarin Pharma when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on AVIR; also brushing on BMRN. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AVIR

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=BMRN

The merger will result in the creation of the combined Company, Vaxart Inc., which will work towards developing orally-delivered therapeutics and prophylactics to address a variety of viral infections.

Terms and Conditions of the Transaction

Post the completion of the merger, the combined Company will operate under the name Vaxart Inc. and its shares would continue trading on NASDAQ under the proposed ticker symbol VXRT.

For computing the exchange ratio for the agreement, a value of $60 million was assigned to Aviragen for its financial and clinical assets and $90 million to Vaxart for its assets.

As per the agreement, Vaxart's security holders would own around 60% of the combined Company while Aviragen's security holders would own approximately 40% of the combined Company after taking into account the number of shares of Aviragen's common stock issued in the merger, on a pro forma basis. However, this ratio is subject to several certain potential adjustments mentioned in the merger agreement.

Also, as per the agreement, Aviragen will cut its workforce by six to a total of 10 full-time employees. These ten employees would be on board to conclude the BTA074 Phase-2 clinical trial and also help in the transition of duties to the Vaxart management team.

Merger to Boost Development of Vaccines on Vaxart's Oral Delivery Platform

Vaxart has specifically developed its technology platform for the delivery of a wide variety of oral vaccines. It targets norovirus, human papilloma virus (HPV), respiratory syncytial virus, and influenza using a convenient and room temperature-stable tablet. This eliminates the need for any injection. So far, in all the clinical trials, Vaxart's vaccines have consistently generated broad systemic as well as local immune responses that would help in preventing infection. They have also generated robust T cell responses, which are important to attain a therapeutic benefit in chronic viral infection and cancer.

Wouter Latour, M.D., Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Vaxart, expressed that he is thrilled with this development of Vaxart combining forces with Aviragen. He believes that this will lead to a deep pipeline of antiviral products and enable Vaxart to accelerate the development of promising vaccine candidates, based on its proprietary oral delivery platform. The merger would also help Vaxart build on the positive Phase-2 challenge study results, which it announced recently for its influenza oral tablet vaccine, and also the excellent results obtained in the safety and immunogenicity studies with its norovirus vaccine.

Besides, it would also provide Vaxart access to Aviragen's antiviral assets, such as their BTA074 Phase-2 program for the treatment of condyloma caused by HPV. The BTA074 Phase-2 program is on track to complete enrollment this quarter and report top-line safety and efficacy data by the second quarter of 2018.

Looking forward, the Company intends to take its norovirus vaccine into a Phase-2 challenge study. Presently, Norovirus is the leading cause of acute viral gastroenteritis in the United States, which causes frequent outbreaks across the population. Vaxart's Norovirus oral tablet vaccine is the ideal approach to address this unmet medical need.

Long-Term Value for Aviragen's Stockholders

Joseph M. Patti, Ph.D., President and CEO at Aviragen mentioned that the Company has conducted a comprehensive review of all strategic alternatives available to the Company. Post that, they finalized on the transaction with Vaxart, which is expected to complement Aviragen's focus on infectious diseases.

Patti believes that this deal would create near as well as long-term value for Aviragen's stockholders. He shared that Vaxart is already well funded to develop its Norovirus and HPV antiviral vaccine programs. And together with BTA074, the combined Company would create considerable value-creating data readouts.

Transaction Closing

As of now, the Board of Directors of both Companies have approved the transaction.

However, the transaction is subject to the approval of the stockholders of both Companies as well as other customary conditions. Post which, the merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

Wouter Latour, M.D., has been chosen to serve as the CEO of the new combined Company.

Last Close Stock Review

On Tuesday, October 31, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $0.62, falling 8.81% from its previous closing price of $0.68. A total volume of 1.50 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 484.28 thousand shares. Aviragen Therapeutics' stock price surged 5.08% in the last three months and 12.75% in the past six months. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $23.97 million.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily