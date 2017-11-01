Global Kids' Smartwatch Market - Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 15.9% During 2017-2021

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global kids' smartwatch market to grow at a CAGR of 15.93% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Kids' Smartwatch Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is technological advances in displays of smartwatches. The design and technological features in the displays of smart wearables and smartwatches are geared toward enhancing user experience. Rapid development in smart technology and the advances in the display industry are expected to boost the quality of displays in kids' smartwatches.

According to the report, one driver in the market is availability of smart notification features that aid in kids' safety. Key manufacturers are manufacturing kids' smartwatches that provide notifications through multiple applications. Smartwatches provide notifications for calls, messages, and alarms while being connected to smartphones. For example, Doki Technologies has designed a kids' smartwatch, which comes with an emergency red SOS button that locates the user via GPS. During emergencies, the kids have the option of pressing the button on their watches to update their contact people about their emergencies or dangers.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low battery life leading to battery runtime. Low battery life is one of the major issues that limit the growth of the global kids' smartwatch market. High power consumption in smartwatches relates to its constant connectivity with wireless networks, GPS, and other apps. Additionally, smartwatches are connected with smartphones for several functions. Of late, smartwatches are incorporated with 300-400 mAh battery capacities that can last for about 14-15 hours. The battery capacity lasts for less than 14-15 hours in case of extensive usage. Low battery life is a challenge faced by both the manufacturers and the consumers. The use of cellular radios and antennas in kids' smartwatches demand strong battery backup.

