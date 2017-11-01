

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $12.20 million, or $0.21 per share. This was higher than $9.25 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $755.85 million. This was up from $729.52 million last year.



Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $12.20 Mln. vs. $9.25 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $0.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q3): $755.85 Mln vs. $729.52 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.6%



