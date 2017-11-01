Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2017) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (TSXV: BLOC) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC Pink: BLKCF) ("GBT" or the "Company") announces today two new alliances that add to the increasingly global scope that the company has planned. First, it has joined the Hyperledger Foundation, an open-source collaborative effort to create enterprise-level, cross-industry blockchain technologies. In addition, Global Blockchain Technologies has established a strategic partnership with Wachsman PR, the world's largest public relations firm specializing in the blockchain industry. These partnerships will provide GBT with guidance on blockchain development and media relations.

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.'s addition to the Hyperledger Foundation represents an important step forward in its plan to build a team and community comprised of the best developers in the Hyperledger, Stellar, Graphene, NEO, and Ethereum ecosystems. The Hyperledger Foundation works with some of the world's most important brands, including Airbus, American Express, Baidu, CISCO, Daimler, NEC, IBM, and many more, providing Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. with a valuable knowledge base for future investments.

Powered by the non-profit Linux Foundation, the Hyperledger Foundation is a collaborative software development platform that engages some of the top blockchain consultants such as R3, Digital Asset in efforts designed to facilitate the mainstream commercial use of blockchain technologies.

Based in New York and Dublin, Wachsman PR is the largest public relations firm specializing in media relations and strategic brand development for digital currency and blockchain-based companies. Since its inception in 2015, Wachsman has crafted and led public relations campaigns for more than 50 of the most successful and innovative companies in the blockchain and cryptocurrency spaces, including Steemit, Lisk, Kik" Agentic Group, and Kraken.

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. CEO Rik Willard said: "We are proud to establish these critical relationships with the Hyperledger Foundation and Wachsman PR. As a new entrant in the space led by seasoned veterans from various areas of the blockchain industry, we will remain open and eager to explore and enhance our understanding of a variety of distributed platforms. We feel that there is room for multiple decentralized and distributed solutions, so we are very excited by the opportunity to work with the Hyperledger Foundation, which offers a diverse set of software options for enterprise applications. Additionally, our collaboration with Wachsman PR will allow us to better engineer the growth of prominent blockchain startups and allow GBTC to effectively communicate its mission to promote some of the world's most promising companies in this rapidly-developing space."

Wachsman PR CEO and Founder David Wachsman said: "Wachsman PR is thrilled to be working with Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. Its team has demonstrated continuous dedication to the innovation and development of blockchain since its early days. The need for educated investors in the space who are willing support early-stage blockchain companies will only multiply, and GBTC has proven itself to be a committed advocate of such startups."

Global Blockchain Technologies CEO Rik Willard is available for interview.

For more information, please contact info@globalblockchain.io

About Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. is an investment company providing investors access to a basket of holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of all major cryptocurrencies. GBT is focused on streamlining the current arduous, lengthy and complicated process that interested investors need to undergo in order to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space with a view to becoming the first vertically integrated originator and manager of top-tier blockchains and digital currencies. GBT is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "BLOC." Other information relating to GBT is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company's website at www.globalblockchain.io.

On behalf of:

GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Shidan Gouran

President

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

