Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2017) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a finder's agreement with Hertz Lichtenstein & Young, LLP of Beverly Hills, California. As part of the agreement, Seth Lichtenstein has agreed to actively assist Backstageplay Inc. with access to its client-base and otherwise provide legal and consulting services as well as the promotion of the Company and its gamification platform and software within the entertainment industries.

Hertz, Lichtenstein and Young LLP (www.hlymedialaw.com) is regarded as one of the leading entertainment law firms in the world. It has represented leading artists, innovators, influencers, entrepreneurs and new media companies in the technology, fashion, sports and the entertainment industries for more than 25 years. As part of its media law expertise, the firm specializes in entertainment law with a particular focus on music, where they represent a broad spectrum of talent and genres ranging from globally recognized superstars to notable independent and developing artists. The firm provides advice to their clients in their businesses and careers in matters ranging from recording and music publishing deals, to worldwide touring, global branding arrangements, music festivals and live entertainment.

In addition to representing some of the most well-known music artists, entertainers and professionals in the world, the firm also consults with a number of businesses operating in the entertainment content, fashion, technology and marketing industries, including Hasbro, McDonald's, Intel, UBS, Logitech and Keds. The firm's lawyers are frequent speakers and commentators on the subjects of entertainment, marketing and convergence and often provide comment and analysis for news outlets such as the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal and CNBC.

"The significance of this arrangement with Seth and Hertz, Lichtenstein and Young cannot be understated," said Scott White, Backstageplay's CEO. "Hertz Lichtenstein & Young brings incredible knowledge and connectivity to and throughout the music and entertainment industries both in North America and abroad. We are very lucky to have access to their expertise and contacts, as we roll out our gamification platform to artists and entertainers."

"I am excited to be involved in and part of this very interesting company, "said Seth Lichtenstein. "Their technology platform and artist monetization strategy is unique, relevant and clearly necessary in music as fans demand better access to artists and artists seek multi-level connections with their fans. I look forward to assisting Backstageplay penetrate the entertainment market over the coming years."

