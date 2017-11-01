

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Calpine Corp. (CPN) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $225 million, or $0.63 per share. This was down from $295 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $2.59 billion. This was up from $2.35 billion last year.



Calpine Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $225 Mln. vs. $295 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.83 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -24.1% -Revenue (Q3): $2.59 Bln vs. $2.35 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX