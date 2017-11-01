sprite-preloader
Altona Energy Plc - Notification made in Error

PR Newswire
London, November 1

1 November 2017

Altona Energy Plc

("Altona' or the "Company')

Notification made in error

The announcement released at 11.22am, entitled, "Launch of First Star Academies, UK' was released in error and is not related to Altona Energy plc.

-ends-

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Altona Energy plc
Qinfu Zhang, Executive Chairman		+44 (0)7555 679 245
Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor- Wilkinson		+44 (0)7795 168 157
Northland Capital Partners Ltd (Nomad and Broker)
Matthew Johnson / Gerry Beaney (Corporate Finance)
John Howes (Corporate Broking)
+44 (0)203 861 6625

© 2017 PR Newswire