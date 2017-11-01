Altona Energy Plc - Notification made in Error

PR Newswire
London, November 1
1 November 2017
Altona Energy Plc
("Altona' or the "Company')
Notification made in error
The announcement released at 11.22am, entitled, "Launch of First Star Academies, UK' was released in error and is not related to Altona Energy plc.
