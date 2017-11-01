

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - BMO Financial Group's (BMO.TO, BMO) Board of Directors announced the appointment of Darryl White to the role of Chief Executive Officer.



Robert Prichard, Chairman of the Board stated 'Darryl has provided strategic leadership across all of the bank's businesses in North America and globally. He is an outstanding leader and he exemplifies BMO's focus on putting the customer first. With the exceptional leadership team our bank has in place, we have full confidence in the continuity that Darryl brings as our new Chief Executive Officer.'



White previously held the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), where he was accountable for providing global strategic leadership to the bank's Personal, Commercial and Wealth businesses, ensuring BMO's marketing strategy contributed strongly to the bank's overall growth plans and the bank's technology function delivered strategic capabilities across the organization.



In April 2017, BMO Financial Group said that Bill Downe intended to retire as Chief Executive Officer of the bank on October 31, 2017. The Board planned to appoint Chief Operating Officer, Darryl White, as the successor to Downe, effective November 1.



