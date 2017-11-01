Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Helix Energy Reported Better Than Expected Earnings Results

Research Desk Line-up: National Oilwell Varco Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Helix Energy's net revenue increased 1.2% to $163.26 million from $161.25 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Helix Energy's gross profit decreased 47.3% to $21.14 million from $40.18 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 1200 basis points to 13% of revenue from 25% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 35.6% to $31.21 million from $48.49 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Helix Energy's EBITDA margin decreased 1090 basis points to 19.1% of revenue from 30% of revenue in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted EBITDA decreased 34.7% to $30.45 million from $46.70 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 1030 basis points to 18.6% of revenue from 28.9% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Helix Energy's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 12.5% to $16.37 million from $18.71 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Helix Energy's operating income decreased 77.7% to $4.77 million from $21.47 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 1040 basis points to 2.9% of revenue from 13.3% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Helix Energy's net income decreased 80% to $2.29 million from $11.46 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, Helix Energy's diluted EPS decreased 80% to $0.02 from $0.10 in the same period last year. Diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.01.

Helix Energy's Segment Details

Well Intervention - During Q3 FY17, the Well Intervention segment's revenue increased 2.9% to $111.52 million from $108.29 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin decreased basis points to 19% of revenue from 26% of revenue in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the segment's operating income decreased 30.7% to $16.91 million from $24.41 million in Q3 FY16.

Robotics - During Q3 FY17, the Robotics segment's revenue decreased 3.7% to $47.05 million from $48.90 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating loss was $9.37 million compared to operating loss of $94,000 in Q3 FY16.

Production Facilities - During Q3 FY17, the Production Facilities segment's revenue decreased 4.3% to $16.38 million from $17.13 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin decreased 200 basis points to 47% of revenue from 49% of revenue in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the segment's operating income decreased 7.8% to $7.66 million from $8.31 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Helix Energy's cash and cash equivalents was $356.89 million compared to $356.65 million on December 31, 2016.

For the reported quarter, Helix Energy's net accounts receivable increased 21.5% to $136.30 million from $112.15 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's total assets increased 5.3% to $2.37 billion from $2.25 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 51.8% to $91.41 million from $60.21 million in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt decreased 29.1% to $395.35 million from $558.40 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Outlook

For FY17, Helix Energy expects revenue to be in the range of $570 million to $590 million and EBITDA to be in the range of $105 million to $115 million.

Stock Performance

Helix Energy Solutions' share price finished yesterday's trading session at $6.82, climbing 1.34%. A total volume of 1.77 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.57 million shares. The Company's stock price rallied 8.08% in the last three months and 12.54% in the past six months. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.01 billion.

