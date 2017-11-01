New Frost & Sullivan Webinar Explores the Czech Republic's Economic and Industry Prospects

Growth Shaped by Country's Strong Economic Fundamentals and Transition to High Value-Added Activities

The Czech Republic ranks among the leading Central and Eastern European countries with regards to foreign direct investment (FDI) attractiveness, buoyed by investor benefits, including access to the EU single market and an educated workforce at a reasonable cost.

Moreover, investors can also be assured of the country's economic stability, as evidenced by factors such as robust GDP growth, a sound fiscal position, and a low unemployment rate.

The Czech Republic is recognised for its optimal business environment that responds to the needs of a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy. Martin Partl, Business Development Director at CzechInvest, explained: "Record flows of FDI, European dominance in computer production, a complete automotive supply chain, a track record in supporting global ICT operations, burgeoning growth of Czech suppliers, and the shift away from labour cost-sensitive investments to high-value added activities and extensive R&D, will emerge as the pillars that sustain the Czech Republic's growth and drive international competitiveness."

In addition to the ongoing transition towards high-value activities, the country is also driving several initiatives to support greater digitisation across the economy, including the National Initiative Industry 4.0, Digital Czech Republic v. 2.0, the updated state policy on electronic communications, and the National Plan for the Development of Next Generation Networks (NGNs).

Neha Anna Thomas, Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan highlighted: "While there could be some delays in the achievement of targets of the national plan concerning NGNs, this initiative should help drive economic growth and close the high-speed internet access gap between urban and rural areas.'

