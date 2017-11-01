sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,091 Euro		-0,137
-0,90 %
WKN: 890331 ISIN: SG9999000020 Ticker-Symbol: FXI 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEX LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLEX LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,461
15,519
14:42
15,457
15,522
14:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLEX LTD
FLEX LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLEX LTD15,091-0,90 %