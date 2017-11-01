sprite-preloader
01.11.2017
Global Small Bone and Joint Orthopedic Devices Market 2017-2021: Analysis By Application, Product & End User

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Small Bone and Joint Orthopedic Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report forecasts the global small bone and joint orthopedic devices market to grow at a CAGR of 9.00% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Small Bone and Joint Orthopedic Devices Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in healthcare expenditure globally. Continuous R&D and ongoing clinical trials have resulted in better product designs and formulations that incorporate advanced technologies. Advances in the healthcare industry and infrastructure have led to an increase in the global healthcare expenditure. Developed countries in the Americas and Europe make significant investments on healthcare.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising prevalence of degenerative joint diseases. Joints are susceptible to gradual deterioration and damage. Degenerative joint disease refers to the inflammation, breakdown, and eventual loss of the shock-absorbing cartilage, which cushions the joints. According to the CDC, between 2013 and 2015, approximately 54.4 million adults in the US had some form of arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, gout, or fibromyalgia. The prevalence of arthritis varies by state in the US. It ranged from 17.2% in Hawaii to 33.6% in West Virginia in 2015. Around 78 million people above the age of 18 in the US, which is 26% of the country's population, are projected to have arthritis by 2040. In 2016, osteoarthritis affected over 30 million adults in the US.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the emergence of tissue engineering and bone substitutes. Tissue engineering and bone substituteshave been gaining popularity in the recent years. Tissue engineering uses a combination of cells, engineering materials, suitable biochemicals, and physicochemical factors to replace or improve biological tissues. Tissue engineering involves the use of a platform to create a viable tissue. While tissue engineering has several applications, it is commonly used to repair or replace a part or whole tissue such as bone, cartilage, blood vessels, skin, muscle, and bladder. Bone substitutes are being used in surgery. Over two million bone grafting procedures are performed across the world each year. Autografts are considered as the gold standard for bone substitution. However, morbidity and their limited availability are challenges.

Key vendors

  • Acumed
  • Arthrex
  • DePuy Synthes
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Stryker

Other prominent vendors

  • Exactech
  • Flower Orthopedics
  • Groupe Lpine
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • Lima Corporate
  • Mathys Medical
  • MatOrtho
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Segmentation By Application

Part 07: Segmentation By Product

Part 08: Segmentation By End-User

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

