Mittwoch, 01.11.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.11.2017 | 13:02
PR Newswire

The Prospect Japan Fund Ltd.: Announcement Concerning the Business Progress

PR Newswire
ST. PETER PORT, Guernsey, November 1, 2017

ST. PETER PORT, Guernsey, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Progress (preliminary report) of condominium sales business, overseas real estate business and solar business as of the end of September, 2017 are as follows.

Record

1. Condominium sales business
    (1) Contracted             77 units, JPY 3,015 million (April 2017 - September 2017)
    (2) Sold Out Project       "Grobel Kita-Toda Station Arena" - 39 units
                               (Toda-shi, Saitama Prefecture)
               (3) Acquisition of new land
                               [Shakujiikoen Project] (Nerima-ku, Tokyo)
                               5-minute walk from Seibu-Ikebukuro Line
                               "Shakujiikoen" Station
              * This project is planned to be located on a calm and quiet street
                with abundant greenery, in close proximity to Shakujii Park,
                while maintain good access to the city center. The approach from
                the train station is through an outdoor shopping district.
                               [Hitotsubashi Gakuen Project] (Kodaira-shi, Tokyo)
                               3-minute walk from Seibu-Tamako Line
                               "Hitotsubashigakuen" Station
              * This project is planned to combine comfortable living
                environment and convenience. It is in a quiet residential area
                with the beautiful cityscape maintained as an academic center,
                and a mere 3 minutes on foot from the train station.
2. Overseas real estate business
    Name                   KEAUHOU PLACE
    Address                Honolulu, Hawaii USA
    Units for Sale         422 units
    Reserved/Contracted    414 units (98.1%)
    Completion             17 October 2017
              * The project is a joint development project with Honolulu City
                developer Stanford Carr Development, LLC.
3. Solar business
    (1) Projects in operation    5 Projects - Approx. 9.22MW (company equity basis)
                                 Apr 2017 ~ Sep-end electricity sales
                                 (ex. Tax) JPY 225 million.
          (2) Projects Under Development (Total: Approx.39.7 MWãƒ»company equity basisï¼‰

1. Sendai Project

Address              Nishikigaoka, Aoba-ku, Sendai-shi, Miyagi Prefecture
    Site Area            Approx.97,000 ãŽ¡
    Installed capacity   Approx.1.81MWï¼ˆPanel Outputï¼‰
    Operation start      January 2018 (Plannedï¼‰
    Power selling price  JPY 36ï¼kWhï¼ˆexcluding taxãƒ»20 year fixedï¼‰

2. Utsunomiya Tokujiro Project

Address             Tokujiromachi, Utsunomiya-shi, Tochigi Prefecture
    Site Area           Approx.93,800 ãŽ¡
    Installed capacity  Approx.4.78 MWï¼ˆPanel Outputï¼‰
    Operation start     December 2017ï¼ˆPlannedï¼‰
    Power selling price JPY 36ï¼kWhï¼ˆexcluding taxãƒ»20 year fixedï¼‰

3.Higashi Hiroshima Project

Address             Shiwa Cho, Higashi Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima Pref.
    Site Area           Approx.1,130,000 ãŽ¡
    Installed capacity  Approx.18.68 MWï¼ˆPanel Outputï¼‰
    Operation start     July 2018ï¼ˆPlannedï¼‰
    Power selling price JPY 36ï¼kWhï¼ˆexcluding taxãƒ»20 year fixedï¼‰

4. Narita Kozaki Project

Address             Kozakimachi Katori-gun / Narita-shi Chiba Prefecture
    Site Area           Approx.540,000 ãŽ¡
    Installed capacity  Approx.24.00 MWï¼ˆPanel Outputï¼‰
    Operation start     Autumn 2018ï¼ˆPlannedï¼‰
    Power selling price JPY 36ï¼kWhï¼ˆexcluding taxãƒ»20 year fixedï¼‰

5. Okayama Aida Hikari Project

Address             Nakagouchi, Mimasaka-shi , Okayama Prefecture
    Site Area           Approx.606,000 ãŽ¡
    Installed capacity  Approx.38.00 MWï¼ˆPanel Outputï¼‰
    Operation start     October 2021ï¼ˆPlannedï¼‰
    Power selling price JPY 32ï¼kWhï¼ˆexcluding taxãƒ»20 year fixedï¼‰

6. Sanbu Minami Project

Address             Shiizaki, Sanmu-shi, Chiba Prefecture
    Site Area           Approx.32,000 ãŽ¡
    Installed capacity  Approx.1.80MWï¼ˆPanel Outputï¼‰
    Operation start     Autumn 2018ï¼ˆPlannedï¼‰
    Power selling price JPY 36ï¼kWhï¼ˆexcluding taxãƒ»20 year fixedï¼‰

* The figures stated are preliminary figures. For the confirmed figures, please refer to the summary of financial results to be disclosed on Friday, November 10, 2017.

Contact:
Representative Director
Masato Tabata
TEL: 03-3470-8411


