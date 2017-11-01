The Prospect Japan Fund Ltd.: Announcement Concerning the Business Progress

ST. PETER PORT, Guernsey, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Progress (preliminary report) of condominium sales business, overseas real estate business and solar business as of the end of September, 2017 are as follows.

Record

1. Condominium sales business (1) Contracted 77 units, JPY 3,015 million (April 2017 - September 2017) (2) Sold Out Project "Grobel Kita-Toda Station Arena" - 39 units (Toda-shi, Saitama Prefecture) (3) Acquisition of new land [Shakujiikoen Project] (Nerima-ku, Tokyo) 5-minute walk from Seibu-Ikebukuro Line "Shakujiikoen" Station * This project is planned to be located on a calm and quiet street with abundant greenery, in close proximity to Shakujii Park, while maintain good access to the city center. The approach from the train station is through an outdoor shopping district. [Hitotsubashi Gakuen Project] (Kodaira-shi, Tokyo) 3-minute walk from Seibu-Tamako Line "Hitotsubashigakuen" Station * This project is planned to combine comfortable living environment and convenience. It is in a quiet residential area with the beautiful cityscape maintained as an academic center, and a mere 3 minutes on foot from the train station. 2. Overseas real estate business Name KEAUHOU PLACE Address Honolulu, Hawaii USA Units for Sale 422 units Reserved/Contracted 414 units (98.1%) Completion 17 October 2017 * The project is a joint development project with Honolulu City developer Stanford Carr Development, LLC. 3. Solar business (1) Projects in operation 5 Projects - Approx. 9.22MW (company equity basis) Apr 2017 ~ Sep-end electricity sales (ex. Tax) JPY 225 million. (2) Projects Under Development (Total: Approx.39.7 MWãƒ»company equity basisï¼‰

1. Sendai Project

Address Nishikigaoka, Aoba-ku, Sendai-shi, Miyagi Prefecture Site Area Approx.97,000 ãŽ¡ Installed capacity Approx.1.81MWï¼ˆPanel Outputï¼‰ Operation start January 2018 (Plannedï¼‰ Power selling price JPY 36ï¼kWhï¼ˆexcluding taxãƒ»20 year fixedï¼‰

2. Utsunomiya Tokujiro Project

Address Tokujiromachi, Utsunomiya-shi, Tochigi Prefecture Site Area Approx.93,800 ãŽ¡ Installed capacity Approx.4.78 MWï¼ˆPanel Outputï¼‰ Operation start December 2017ï¼ˆPlannedï¼‰ Power selling price JPY 36ï¼kWhï¼ˆexcluding taxãƒ»20 year fixedï¼‰

3.Higashi Hiroshima Project

Address Shiwa Cho, Higashi Hiroshima-shi, Hiroshima Pref. Site Area Approx.1,130,000 ãŽ¡ Installed capacity Approx.18.68 MWï¼ˆPanel Outputï¼‰ Operation start July 2018ï¼ˆPlannedï¼‰ Power selling price JPY 36ï¼kWhï¼ˆexcluding taxãƒ»20 year fixedï¼‰

4. Narita Kozaki Project

Address Kozakimachi Katori-gun / Narita-shi Chiba Prefecture Site Area Approx.540,000 ãŽ¡ Installed capacity Approx.24.00 MWï¼ˆPanel Outputï¼‰ Operation start Autumn 2018ï¼ˆPlannedï¼‰ Power selling price JPY 36ï¼kWhï¼ˆexcluding taxãƒ»20 year fixedï¼‰

5. Okayama Aida Hikari Project

Address Nakagouchi, Mimasaka-shi , Okayama Prefecture Site Area Approx.606,000 ãŽ¡ Installed capacity Approx.38.00 MWï¼ˆPanel Outputï¼‰ Operation start October 2021ï¼ˆPlannedï¼‰ Power selling price JPY 32ï¼kWhï¼ˆexcluding taxãƒ»20 year fixedï¼‰

6. Sanbu Minami Project

Address Shiizaki, Sanmu-shi, Chiba Prefecture Site Area Approx.32,000 ãŽ¡ Installed capacity Approx.1.80MWï¼ˆPanel Outputï¼‰ Operation start Autumn 2018ï¼ˆPlannedï¼‰ Power selling price JPY 36ï¼kWhï¼ˆexcluding taxãƒ»20 year fixedï¼‰

* The figures stated are preliminary figures. For the confirmed figures, please refer to the summary of financial results to be disclosed on Friday, November 10, 2017.

