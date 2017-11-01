

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) said that its board elected to double the size of the company's current share repurchase program of its common stock to $600 million from its previous authorization of $300 million. As of September 30, 2017, $76 million of the prior authorization remained available; this will now increase to $376 million under the expanded plan. The Company intends to fund the repurchases through its available cash resources.



'As we enter the final quarter of 2017, we are focused on achieving profitable growth and margin expansion,' McKim said. 'We see favorable trends across much of our business, particularly on the waste disposal side. Therefore, we anticipate Adjusted EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter and entering 2018 with positive momentum.' said Alan S. McKim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer



Clean Harbors lowered its 2017 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $420 million to $430 million. On a GAAP basis, the Company's guidance is based on 2017 net income in the range of $11 million to $19 million. Adjusted net income for 2017, which includes the loss on early extinguishment of debt, the gain on sale of business and the recognition of the non-cash tax benefits in Canada, is in the range of $16 million to $19 million.



