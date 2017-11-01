Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for life-threatening food allergies, today announced that members of the Aimmune executive management team will participate in four upcoming investor conferences in November.

Event: Credit Suisse26th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Presentation Time: 3:55 p.m. Mountain Standard Time

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Presenter: CEO Stephen Dilly, M.B.B.S., Ph.D.

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2017

Presentation Time: 9:20 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Location: London

Presenter: CEO Stephen Dilly, M.B.B.S., Ph.D.

Event: 29th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Presentation Time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Location: New York

Presenter: CEO Stephen Dilly, M.B.B.S., Ph.D.

Event: Evercore ISI Biopharma Catalyst/Deep Dive Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Participation: Aimmune Management will host One-on-One Meetings

Location: Boston

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the Events page under the Investor Relations section of the Aimmune website at www.aimmune.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following each webcast.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for life-threatening food allergies. The company's Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) approach is intended to achieve meaningful levels of protection by desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens. Aimmune's first investigational biologic product using CODIT, AR101 for the treatment of peanut allergy, has received the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the desensitization of peanut-allergic patients 4-17 years of age and is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials. For more information, please see www.aimmune.com.

This press release concerns a product that is under clinical investigation and that has not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It is currently limited to investigational use, and no representation is made as to its safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which it is being investigated.

