

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is all alert to hear whether the Fed is for a change in interest rate as the FOMC meeting announcement is scheduled this afternoon. ADP's Employment report also is a major announcement on Wednesday. Asian shares closed higher, while European shares are trading in the positive territory. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open Higher.



As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 134.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 10.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 29.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday. The Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts. The Nasdaq climbed 28.71 points or 0.4 percent to 6,727.67, while the Dow inched up 28.50 points or 0.1 percent to 23,377.24 and the S&P 500 crept up 2.43 points or 0.1 percent to 2,575.26.



On the economic front, ADP Employment Report for October will be issued at 8.15 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 210,000 compared to 135,000 in the previous month.



The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC meeting announcement is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET. The committee is expected to hold their federal funds target at a 1.00 to 1.25 percent range with a 1.125 percent midpoint.



The PMI Manufacturing Index for October will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 54.5, slightly up from 53.1 in September.



The ISM manufacturing index for October will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 59.5, compared to 60.8 in the prior month.



Construction Spending for September will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The index is expected to be unchanged from the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. The prior week Crude Oil Inventories were 0.9 million barrels, while Gasoline inventories declined 5.5 million barrels.



3-year and 10-year Treasury Note announcement and 30-year Bond announcement will be held at 8.30 am ET.



Bunge Limited (BG) reported that its net income available to common shareholders for the third-quarter declined to $84 million or $0.59 per share from $116 million or $0.83 per share last year. Adjusted net income per share from continuing operations grew to $0.75 from $0.73 in the previous year. Net sales for the quarter were flat with last year at $11.42 billion.



Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) said it has lowered its fiscal 2017 guidance range for adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow, while increased its annual guidance range for revenue. For fiscal 2017, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.38 to $1.46. This has been updated from the previous range of $1.70 to $1.78 per share.



Asian stocks finished higher on Wednesday. Chinese shares rose marginally. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 2.57 points or 0.08 percent to 3,395.91 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed at 28,594.06, up 348.52 points or 1.23 percent.



Japanese shares rallied sharply. The Nikkei 225 average finished up 408.47 points or 1.86 percent at a 21-year high of 22,420.08, while the broader Topix index closed 1.17 percent higher at 1,786.71.



Australian shares gained ground. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 28.80 points or 0.49 percent to 5,937.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 29.10 points or 0.49 percent higher at 6,005.50.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 24.87 points or 0.45 percent, the German DAX is gaining 221.87 points or 1.68 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 11.58 points or 0.15 percent and the Swiss Market Index is progressing 41.33 points or 0.45 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, the index that covers 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries such as Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is gaining 0.85 percent.



